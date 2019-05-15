Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Deals on Google Pixel 3a, Realme 2 Pro, Xiaomi Poco F1 and others

Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale is live and as is the norm now, the Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce player is offering discounts on products across a number of categories. Like the earlier Flipkart sales, the Big Shopping Days offers attractive discounts on smartphones and other consumer electronics devices. During the sale being held from May 15 to May 19, customers will also be able to avail 10 percent instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit or Credit Cards and EMI transactions. Here is a look at top Flipkart deals on smartphones and electronics during the sale.

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL go on sale

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL were introduced as cheaper Pixel devices at Google I/O 2019 last week. The devices became available for purchase as part of Big Shopping Days sale starting today. The Pixel 3a is priced at Rs 39,999 while the Pixel 3a XL is priced at Rs 44,999. Those buying the smartphone during the sale can avail up to Rs 4,000 off on HDFC Bank transactions and there is also 10 percent instant discount. The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL bring the excellent camera seen on the Pixel 3 series down to a more accessible price point.

Realme C2 Sale at 12:00PM IST

Realme C2, the new entry-level smartphone from Realme, will go on sale for the first time today. The Realme 2 smartphone is priced at Rs 5,999 and it competes with Xiaomi Redmi 6A. In terms of specifications, the Realme C2 sports a 6.1-inch HD+ display with waterdrop notch and is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 processor. It comes with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, dual 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear cameras and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie, and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Poco F1 from Rs 19,999

Xiaomi Poco F1 has emerged as a surprise competitor in the performance segment with its Snapdragon 845 mobile platform. Since its launch, the smartphone has received a number of price cuts, and is now available from Rs 19,999 on Flipkart. The Poco F1 features a 6.18-inch display and uses Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with Adreno 630 GPU. It comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB or 256GB storage. The top-end Poco F1 model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is now available for Rs 24,999. It sports dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensor. At the front, there is a 20-megapixel camera and it runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. The Poco F1 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Infinix Smart 3 Plus at Rs 6,999

Infinix Smart 3 Plus is one of the cheapest smartphones with a triple rear camera setup. While it was launched at Rs 6,999, the smartphone is available in additional mocha brown color during the sale. The Infinix Smart 3 Plus smartphone offers a 6.2-inch display, MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. There is a combination of 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + QVGA triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, runs Android Pie and is backed by a 3,500mAh battery.

Honor 9N from Rs 8,999

Honor 9N has been discounted a number of times since its launch and during Big Shopping Days, Flipkart is offering lowest price yet on the model. The Honor 9N with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 8,999 during the sale. The Honor 9N smartphone features a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display, uses octa-core Kirin 659 SoC and comes with 3GB RAM or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB internal storage.There is 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera system and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo, and is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

Realme 2 Pro at Rs 10,990

At Rs 10,990, the Realme 2 Pro is one of the best smartphones with Snapdragon 660 mobile platform. It features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display and comes in three different storage variants: the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,990 while the 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 12,990. It comes equipped with dual rear camera setup comprising of 16-megapixel main shooter with f/1.7 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and 3,500mAh battery.

Nokia 6.1 Plus at Rs 12,999

Nokia 6.1 Plus was recently available with a discount of Rs 1,750, which brought the effective price down to Rs 13,749 but during Big Shopping Days sale, the smartphone can be purchased for Rs 12,999. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is not a feature packed device in this price segment but it is known for its pure Android experience. The Nokia 6.1 Plus offers a 5.84-inch Full HD+ LCD display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 mobile platform. It comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and supports expandable storage up to 400GB via hybrid SIM slot. For imaging, HMD Global has equipped the device with 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup and there is a single 16-megapixel shooter at the front. It runs Android Pie and is backed by a 3,060mAh battery.

Other offers on smartphones on Flipkart sale

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro with Snapdragon 675 mobile platform will go on sale today at 12:00PM IST while Realme 3 Pro will go on sale tomorrow. During the sale, Vivo Vivo V15 is available with extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange and Samsung Galaxy S10 is available for Rs 66,900. The Galaxy Note 8 is priced at Rs 36,990 while Asus Zenfone 5Z and Oppo R17 Pro are priced at Rs 24,999 and Rs 39,990 respectively. Samsung Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A20 are available with extra Rs 1,500 off on exchange.

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop at Rs 49,990

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop with 16GB Intel Optane memory, 8th generation Core i5 CPU and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 is available for Rs 49,990. The laptop is being discounted by nearly 33 percent during the sale. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch display, runs Windows 10 and comes with one year international travelers warranty.

Canon EOS 1300D at Rs 19,999

Canon EOS 1300D is among the best entry-level DSLRs in the market right now. It has an 18-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor and uses DIGIC 4+ image processor. It supports Wi-Fi and NFC for pairing with smartphone. The camera with 18-55mm kit lens and 16GB SD card is available for Rs 19,999.