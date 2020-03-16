Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale starts March 19: Top deals

Flipkart is back with another edition of its Big Shopping Days sale. The sale is being held from March 19 to March 22 and customers can avail discount on best-selling smartphones. During the sale, Flipkart is promising lowest prices on best-selling smartphones. There is also a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions. The Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce giant will be revealing new deals everyday. Here is a look at top deals we already know about.

Realme 5 Pro starting from Rs 11,999

During the four day sale, Realme 5 Pro will be available starting from Rs 11,999. The smartphone was launched starting at Rs 14,999 and is getting a discount of Rs 3,000. With the Realme 5 Pro, you get a smartphone with 6.3-inch display and Snapdragon 712 chipset. It comes with a quad rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel main camera. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It comes with 4GB or 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. It runs Android Pie with upgrade to Realme UI and is backed by a 4,035mAh battery.

Vivo Z1 Pro starting from Rs 11,990

Vivo Z1 Pro is available starting at Rs 11,990 during the sale on Flipkart. The smartphone was launched at Rs 15,990 and is getting a big discount. This is the lowest price we have seen yet on the device. It features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 712 SoC, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage. It has 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 32-megapixel front camera. Under the hood, there is a 5,000mAh battery. It runs Android Pie and comes in mirror black, sonic blue or sonic blue colors.

Samsung Galaxy A50 starting from Rs 12,999

The Galaxy A50 has emerged as one of the best selling smartphones for Samsung. Now, the smartphone is becoming even more attractive with discount. The 4GB RAM variant of Galaxy A50 will be available for Rs 11,999. The Galaxy A50 features a 6.4-inch Full HD display, Exynos 9610 SoC, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. It comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 25-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 25-megapixel selfie camera, under display fingerprint sensor, Android Pie and a 4,000mAh battery.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom at Rs 24,990

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is getting a big discount during the Big Shopping Days sale on Flipkart. The smartphone is being discounted to Rs 24,990. The Reno 10x Zoom, as the name implies, brings 10x hybrid zoom. It sports a 6.6-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. There is a triple camera setup with 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel on the back. For selfies, Reno 10x Zoom offers a 16-megapixel shooter. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports VOOC 3.0 flash charging as well.

Samsung Galaxy S9 at Rs 21,999, Galaxy S9+ at Rs 27,999

With Galaxy S20 now official, Samsung is offering a big discount on two year-old Galaxy S9 series. During the sale on Flipkart, the Galaxy S9 is available for Rs 21,999 while the Galaxy S9+ is available for Rs 27,999. The Galaxy S9 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage while Galaxy S9+ offers 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Both are powered by Exynos 9810 SoC, Quad HD+ display, up to 3,500mAh battery.

Realme X2 Pro at Rs 27,999

During the Flipkart Month-end Mobiles Fest, Realme X2 Pro is available with extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange. The smartphone is available starting at Rs 27,999 without the offer. The smartphone is equipped with a 64-megapixel main shooter. This main camera is paired with a 13-megapixel telephoto camera. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, Realme X2 Pro features a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 25mm wide-angle lens. It features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC and 4,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging support.

Apple iPhone XS from Rs 52,999

During the Big Shopping Days sale on Flipkart, the iPhone XS is being discounted to Rs 52,999. The device is also getting no cost EMI option starting from Rs 8,834 per month. The base model comes with 64GB storage and is getting a Rs 7,000 discount. There is a 5.8-inch display, dual 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel front camera. It is powered by Apple A12 Bionic chip and is rated to last for 10 hours of web browsing on a single charge.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series from Rs 19,990

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series is among the best-selling smartphone in the country. The Redmi K20, in particular, is available starting from Rs 19,990. It sports a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 730 mobile platform, 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. There is also 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Backed by a 4,000mAh battery, the Redmi K20 runs Android Pie and will get Android 10 update.

Other offers

During the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale, Apple iPhone 7 Plus is available from Rs 32,999. Vivo Z1x with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 13,990. Vivo U10 is available for Rs 7,990 while Redmi Note 7 Pro is available for Rs 11,999. The Motorola Moto e6s is available for Rs 6,999 while Moto G8 Plus will be available from Rs 11,999. The Pixel 3a is also getting a discount and will start from Rs 26,999.

