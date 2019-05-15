comscore
Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale: Up to Rs 2,600 off on Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus

The Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus smartphones are available on Flipkart's grand Big Shopping Days sale with decent discounts.

  Published: May 15, 2019 7:57 PM IST
Flipkart is hosting a big five-day sale, which is labelled Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale. The company is offering customers 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit or Credit Cards and EMI transactions. The grand Flipkart sale is already live and will last till May 19. While the e-commerce giant is offering attractive customers deals on several devices from different brands, the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus smartphones are also on the sale with decent discounts.

In partnership with Nokia, the e-commerce company is offering the Nokia 6.1 Plus at a discounted price of Rs 12,999. For the price, you will get to buy the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Additionally, you can also exchange your old smartphone and get up to Rs 12,100 on the purchase of Nokia 6.1 Plus. There is also an extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card.

If you are interested in the higher 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant of the Nokia 6.1 Plus, then you can get it for Rs 17,199. But, you won’t be able to exchange your old smartphone with this variant, as per the company’s website. As for the specifications, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is part of Google’s Android One program. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset under the hood. The smartphone comes with a 5.8-inch display with full HD+ resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio.

In terms of imaging, the handset packs dual cameras at the back of the phone and a single on the front. The rear camera setup includes a 16-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. The front features a 16-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and videos. Additionally, the Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with a glass body and a metallic frame. The device is fuelled by a small 3,060mAh battery.

Coming to the more affordable Nokia 5.1 Plus, customers can buy this device for as low as Rs 7,999, down from its last price tag of Rs. 10,599. This means you are getting Rs 2,600 discount on the Nokia 5.1 Plus. The Android One device was launched back in 2018 for Rs 10,999. In addition to that, one can exchange their device with the new one and get up to Rs 7,350.

Talking about specifications, the Nokia 5.1 Plus sports a 5.8-inch HD+ display along with 19:9 aspect ratio. It is built around a MediaTek Helio P60 chipset, paired with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The smartphone packs a dual rear camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel image sensors. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. The Nokia 5.1 Plus is kept alive by a small 3,060mAh battery.

