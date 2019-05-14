comscore
Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Thomson LED TVs get biggest discount yet, starts at Rs 7,499

Thomson announces its biggest discount yet on LED TVs ahead of Flipkart Big Shopping Days. The discount is applicable on both smart as well as non-smart TVs.

  Published: May 14, 2019 4:54 PM IST
Thomson 55-inch TV

Thomson has announced price cut on all of its TV models including the newly launched 40-inch 4K TV. The discount is being announced as part of Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale which starts on May 15. The early access for Flipkart Plus members goes live at 8:00PM IST today and general sale commences at midnight. During the sale, the full smart TVs from Thomson will be available at a retail price between Rs 10,999 to Rs 33,999 while non-smart TVs will be available starting from Rs 7,499. This is the biggest price cut yet on televisions from Thomson, which re-entered the Indian market early last year.

“Flipkart BSD Sale has always been important for us. This year Thomson will be offering some great deals and will be dropping prices for the first time in 2019,” said Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL, the brand licensee of Thomson in India. Thomson recently marked its first anniversary in India offering discounts on its televisions but the deals during Flipkart’s sale is more competitive. Here is a look at top deals available on Thomson smart TVs during Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale:

Thomson R9 Series non-Smart TV starting at Rs 7,499

During the five day sale starting May 15, Flipkart will be offering the Thomson R9 series starting from Rs 7,499. The 24-inch Thomson R9 LED TV is priced at Rs 7,999 and will be available for Rs 7,499 during the sale. The 32-inch LED TV in the R9 series is being discounted to Rs 8,999 while the 48-inch model is being discounted to Rs 20,499.

Thomson B9 Pro 32-inch TV at Rs 10,999

During the sale, Thomson is also offering discount on two products available in the B9 Pro series, which comes in 32-inch and 40-inch screen sizes. The 32-inch Thomson B9 Pro features a HD Ready screen but 40-inch model offers a Full HD panel. They both feature a 20W speaker output and Thomson claims to be using Samsung panel with 60Hz refresh rate. The 32-inch model comes with two USB port and two HDMI ports while the 40-inch model gets an additional HDMI port. They run My wall interface and have one year warranty. The 32-inch model priced at Rs 11,999 is being discounted to Rs 10,999 while the 40-inch model will be available for Rs 16,999.

Thomson UD9 series starting from Rs 20,999

Thomson has also announced discount on all the four models available as part of company’s UD9 series in India. The UD9 series is known for the cheapest 40-inch 4K TV in the market. During the sale, the Thomson 40-inch UD9 TV featuring a 40-inch 4K UHD panel with 60Hz refresh rate is being discounted to Rs 19,999. It also comes with a 20W speaker, three HDMI ports, two USB ports and built in support for video streaming platforms Netflix and Hotstar. The 43-inch Ultra HD UD9 LED TV will be available for Rs 23,999 while the 50-inch and 55-inch models will be available for Rs 29,999 and Rs 33,999 respectively.

  Published Date: May 14, 2019 4:54 PM IST

