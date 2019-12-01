E-commerce giant Flipkart has just kicked off its Big Shopping Days sale on its platform. As part of the sale, Flipkart is offering impressive discounts and deals on a number of categories across its catalog. The sale will go on for five days and conclude on December 5, 2019. In addition, Flipkart has also teamed up with HDFC bank to offer 10 percent instant discount during this sale. Closely inspecting, this instant discount is limited to HDFC issued credit or debit cards along with EMI options.

Similar to other sales in the past, Flipkart is also offering deals in its Mobiles and Tablets section. It is likely that Flipkart has teamed up with multiple smartphone makers to offer an impressive discount. We combed the Mobiles section to shortlist 10 impressive deals as part of Flipkart Big Shopping Days. If you are currently in the market to purchase a new smartphone, you should take a look at these deals.

Xiaomi Redmi K20

First up, the sale is offering a Rs 3,000 discount on the Xiaomi Redmi K20. This means that interested buyers can purchase the base model of the device for just Rs 19,999. In addition, buyers can further push down the price with the 10 percent instant discount and Flipkart Exchange offer. It also comes with a 48-megapixel primary sensor on the back.

Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5 Pro is the second smartphone that we added to our list. As per the listing, Flipkart is offering the smartphone starting at just Rs 12,999. This means that the smartphone is available with a flat discount of Rs 2,000. The device comes with Snapdragon 712 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It is also offering the 6GB RAM variant for Rs 13,999 and 8GB RAM for Rs 15,999 after a Rs 2,000 discount.

Vivo Z1 Pro

Moving down the list, we get to Vivo Z1 Pro. Similar to other devices in the list, Flipkart is offering an impressive Rs 5,000 off on the smartphone. The 6B RAM variant is priced at Rs 15,990 instead of Rs 20,999. The base variant with 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 12,990 after a Rs 3,000 discount. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE with a 5,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

The sale also features other Redmi-branded smartphones than the Redmi K20. Taking a look at the Redmi Note lineup, we get the Redmi Note 7 Pro 4GB RAM for just Rs 10,999 instead of Rs 15,999. Interested buyers can choose from any of the four available colors. This includes Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, Space Black, and Astro Moonlight White. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC with a 4,000mAh battery.

Apple iPhone 8

If you are looking for an Apple iOS device then you are in luck. As part of the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale, Apple is also offering its iPhone 8 with 64GB at a discount. Interested buyers can get the new smartphone for just Rs 33,999 instead of the Rs 39,900. You can also find deals on Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 11 Series. Beyond the mentioned sale, users can increase their saving with the instant HDFC discount and exchange program.

Motorola One Action

Motorola is also offering its mid-range smartphone, the Motorola One Action as part of the sale. Interested buyers can get the device for just Rs 10,999 after a flat Rs 6,000 discount. The smartphone runs on Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Beyond this, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera and a 3,500mAh battery.

Oppo F11 Pro

F11 Pro is available for Rs 15,990 instead of Rs 28,89 after a discount worth Rs 13,000. This means the Oppo F11 Pro deal one of the most impressive purely in terms of the money saved. The smartphone features MediaTek Helio P70 SoC along with 6GB RAM and a 4,000mAh battery. It also comes with a48-megapixel primary camera on the back along with a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy S9

If you are looking for a Samsung smartphone as part of the sale then you are in luck. The smartphone maker is offering an impressive discount on its flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S9. It may not be the bleeding edge but it is still top of the line. The device is priced at Rs 27,999 after a Rs 34,501 discount. It runs on Exynos 9810 SoC with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and 3,000mAh battery.

Google Pixel 3a

Beyond Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and more, Google is also offering a discount as part of the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale. The company is offering a Rs 10,000 discount on its Google Pixel 3a series. As part of the deal, Google Pixel 3a is available for Rs 29,999 instead of Rs 39,999. In addition, smartphone buyers can further push the price down with various bank offers, and exchange offers. Pixel 3a runs on Snapdragon 670 SoC with a 3,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A

The final smartphone as part of the list is the Xiaomi Redmi 8A. Flipkart is offering this device for just Rs 6,499 after a discount of Rs 1,500. The smartphone runs on Snapdragon 439 SoC with a 5,000mAh battery. There are two variants available, the 2GB RAM with Rs1,500 discount and 3GB RAM with Rs 2,000 discount for Rs 6,999.