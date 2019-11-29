comscore Flipkart sale announced: Big Shopping Days sale kicks off on December 1
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Top deals expected during the 5-day sale
News

Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Top deals expected during the 5-day sale

Deals

Flipkart is back again with another iteration of festival sales. Called ‘Big Shopping Days sale’, it kicks off on December 1 and will go on till December 5.

  • Published: November 29, 2019 4:18 PM IST
flipkart-big-shopping-days-sale-announced

The shopping season is making a return in a big way. Flipkart has announced its next round of huge shopping festival. The latest iteration (Flipkart Big Shopping Days) kicks off on December 1 and will go on till December 5. Flipkart Plus users though will get access to deals a day early (November 30) at 8:00PM. During the five-day Flipkart sale, there will be deals available on products ranging across different categories.

These include electronics like smartphones, home appliances, fashion, furniture, and more. Read on to check out the top deals expected during the five-day Flipkart sale.

Flipkart Sale: Top Deals expected

Smartphones

During the sale, the Realme 5 Pro will be available for Rs 12,999, while the Realme C2 will be available for Rs 5,999. The Samsung Galaxy S9 will be available for Rs 27,999, while Apple iPhone 7 will be available for as low as Rs 24,999.

10 smartphones that recently got a price cut in India: Oppo A5 2020, Asus 6Z, Oppo Reno 2Z and more

Also Read

10 smartphones that recently got a price cut in India: Oppo A5 2020, Asus 6Z, Oppo Reno 2Z and more

Other devices that will be on offer include Realme XT, Samsung Galaxy A30s, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, Google Pixel 3a, and Google Pixel 3a XL. Other brands like Oppo, Nokia, Honor, and Asus too will offer discounts on their smartphones.

Televisions

A bunch of smart TVs too will be on offer during the sale. These include the likes of Sony Bravia W672G, Kodak 900S, LG 32-inch HD Ready smart TV, CooCaa 32-inch HD Ready smart TV, and Samsung Series 4 to name a few.

Flipkart Sale: Other Electronics

During the sale, we will also see up to 45 percent discounts on laptops. These include products from companies like MSI Gaming, HP, Acer, Asus, and more.

Buyers will be able to avail up to 70 percent discounts on headphones and speakers. Some of the products on offer will be JBL T160BT, Jabra Elite 65T, Skullcandy Ink’d BT and more.

Flipkart will also host power banks starting from Rs 399, and offer up to 85 percent discounts on cameras and related accessories. Lastly, smart devices like speakers and wearables will be available with up to 50 percent discounts.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 29, 2019 4:18 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 7

4.6

50810

Buy Now
iOS 10
Apple A10 Fusion Quad-core 64-bit Processor
12 MP with ƒ/1.8 aperture , OIS, 6 Element lens, High Speed Sensor, TrueTone Flash

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Redmi smart speaker to launch alongside Redmi K30 on December 10: Report
News
Redmi smart speaker to launch alongside Redmi K30 on December 10: Report
Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Top deals teased

Deals

Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Top deals teased

Twitter won't remove inactive accounts; canceled plan after user backlash

News

Twitter won't remove inactive accounts; canceled plan after user backlash

Google Pay scratch cards on offer: How to get them

News

Google Pay scratch cards on offer: How to get them

Redmi Note 8 series next sale at 4PM today: Price in India, features, availability, sale details

News

Redmi Note 8 series next sale at 4PM today: Price in India, features, availability, sale details

Most Popular

Airtel Xstream Stick Review

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Realme 5s Review

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR Review

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review

Redmi smart speaker to launch alongside Redmi K30 on December 10: Report

Twitter won't remove inactive accounts; canceled plan after user backlash

Google Pay scratch cards on offer: How to get them

Redmi Note 8 series next sale at 4PM today: Price in India, features, availability, sale details

Realme likely to break away from Oppo: Report

How and where to buy FASTag, recharge and more

How 5G will change lives

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Top deals teased

Deals

Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Top deals teased
Realme likely to break away from Oppo: Report

News

Realme likely to break away from Oppo: Report
Huawei Watch GT 2 'Notify Me' button goes live on Flipkart and Amazon India

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2 'Notify Me' button goes live on Flipkart and Amazon India
Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly discounted by Rs 7,000 in offline retail stores

Deals

Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly discounted by Rs 7,000 in offline retail stores
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Android 10 Beta 3 update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Android 10 Beta 3 update rolling out

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo A9 2020 नए Vanilla Mint कलर वेरिएंट में भारत में हुआ लॉन्च

Xiaomi का दावा, Redmi K30 स्मार्टफोन में होगा सबसे हाई रेज्यूलेशन इमेज सेंसर

Huawei Watch GT 2 भारत में जल्द होगी लॉन्च

Vivo V17 स्मार्टफोन पंच-होल डिजाइन के साथ भारत में 9 दिसंबर को हो सकता है लॉन्च

Infinix Hot 8 स्मार्टफोन की कल दोपहर 12 बजे होगी फ्लैश सेल

News

Redmi smart speaker to launch alongside Redmi K30 on December 10: Report
News
Redmi smart speaker to launch alongside Redmi K30 on December 10: Report
Twitter won't remove inactive accounts; canceled plan after user backlash

News

Twitter won't remove inactive accounts; canceled plan after user backlash
Google Pay scratch cards on offer: How to get them

News

Google Pay scratch cards on offer: How to get them
Redmi Note 8 series next sale at 4PM today: Price in India, features, availability, sale details

News

Redmi Note 8 series next sale at 4PM today: Price in India, features, availability, sale details
Realme likely to break away from Oppo: Report

News

Realme likely to break away from Oppo: Report