The shopping season is making a return in a big way. Flipkart has announced its next round of huge shopping festival. The latest iteration (Flipkart Big Shopping Days) kicks off on December 1 and will go on till December 5. Flipkart Plus users though will get access to deals a day early (November 30) at 8:00PM. During the five-day Flipkart sale, there will be deals available on products ranging across different categories.

These include electronics like smartphones, home appliances, fashion, furniture, and more. Read on to check out the top deals expected during the five-day Flipkart sale.

Flipkart Sale: Top Deals expected

Smartphones

During the sale, the Realme 5 Pro will be available for Rs 12,999, while the Realme C2 will be available for Rs 5,999. The Samsung Galaxy S9 will be available for Rs 27,999, while Apple iPhone 7 will be available for as low as Rs 24,999.

Other devices that will be on offer include Realme XT, Samsung Galaxy A30s, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, Google Pixel 3a, and Google Pixel 3a XL. Other brands like Oppo, Nokia, Honor, and Asus too will offer discounts on their smartphones.

Televisions

A bunch of smart TVs too will be on offer during the sale. These include the likes of Sony Bravia W672G, Kodak 900S, LG 32-inch HD Ready smart TV, CooCaa 32-inch HD Ready smart TV, and Samsung Series 4 to name a few.

Flipkart Sale: Other Electronics

During the sale, we will also see up to 45 percent discounts on laptops. These include products from companies like MSI Gaming, HP, Acer, Asus, and more.

Buyers will be able to avail up to 70 percent discounts on headphones and speakers. Some of the products on offer will be JBL T160BT, Jabra Elite 65T, Skullcandy Ink’d BT and more.

Flipkart will also host power banks starting from Rs 399, and offer up to 85 percent discounts on cameras and related accessories. Lastly, smart devices like speakers and wearables will be available with up to 50 percent discounts.

