Flipkart Budget Days: Offers on Micromax Canvas Infinity, Sony Xperia R1 Dual, YU Ace and more

Flipkart is offering 31 smartphones from brands like Micromax, Yu, Gionee, Infinix, InFocus, Intex, iVoomi, Panasonic and Sony.

  Published: January 25, 2019 9:53 AM IST
After Republic Day celebration offers, Flipkart has come up with new discount offers on mobiles in entry-level and low-budget segments. The e-commerce platform has started a new ‘Budget Days’ sale on mobiles starting from Rs 3,599. This four-day sale will run from January 23 to January 26.

During this Flipkart Budget Days, the Indian online shopping website is offering 31 smartphones from brands like Micromax, YU, Gionee, Infinix, InFocus, Intex, iVoomi, Panasonic, and Sony. The cheapest phone among those is Micromax Spark Go. It is priced at Rs 3,599. The phone comes with 5-inch display, SC9832E processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB internal storage, 5-megapixel rear camera, 2-megapixel front camera and 2,000mAh battery.

One of the phone that you can have look at is Sony Xperia R1 Dual. It is priced at Rs 6,990 in this Flipkart Budget Days sale. The phone comes with 5.2-inch display with 16:9 aspect ratio. It packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM. The internal storage on your device is 16GB, which you can further expand via microSD card.

The YU Ace and Yureka Note have also been discounted in this sale. These have been priced at Rs 5,499 and Rs 5,999, respectively. The entry-level YU Ace was launched back in August at Rs 5,999. The smartphone has been exclusively available on Flipkart. This has now been discounted by Rs 500, and the offer price is now Rs 5,499.

Staying with the current trends, Yu Ace features a 5.45-inch HD+ screen which features a resolution of 720×1440 pixels, and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the YU Ace packs a MediaTek MTK6739 quad-core SoC tagged alongside 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. There is also a higher-end variant, which comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

The Micromax Canvas Infinity with 3GB RAM can be purchased for Rs 6,999 in this Flipkart Budget Days offer. The smartphone offers a 5.7-inch HD+ display and packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 425. Apart from 3GB RAM, it offers 32GB internal storage. The smartphone is selfie-centric, hence you’ll find a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, while the back camera is also 13-megapixel shooter. To power up the entire package is a 2,900mAh battery.

There are a lot many budget smartphones on offer in this sale. You can checkout the offer in Flipkart’s mobile section on website or mobile app. It is noted that offers will end on January 26 midnight.

  Published Date: January 25, 2019 9:53 AM IST

