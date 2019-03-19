Flipkart Budget Days sale: Deals on Infinix Smart 2, Hot S3X, Micromax Bharat 5 Pro and more

Flipkart is constantly offering new deals and discounts on distinct smartphones in order to attract more customers. While the e-commerce giant is already hosting an ‘Oppo Fantastic Day sale‘ and an ‘Honor Days’ sale, the company is also offering decent discounts on a bunch of entry-level smartphones. There is a ‘Budget Days’ sale, where devices like Infinix Note 5, Infinix Smart 2, Micromax Bharat 5 Pro, Yunique 2 Plus, Infinix HOT S3X, are on the sale. The handsets are available with up to Rs 9,000 discount. There is also an additional 5 percent off on Axis Bank credit card. Here’s a look at the top deals from Flipkart.

Infinix Smart 2

The Infinix Smart 2 is available on Flipkart at a wallet-friendly price of Rs 4,999. To recall, the Infinix Smart 2 bears a 5.45-inch HD+ FullView panel along with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 500nits of brightness and an 83 percent of screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6739 quad-core SoC. There is a single 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. For selfies, it offers an 8-megapixel front-facing sensor. It is backed by a 3,050mAh battery.

Infinix HOT S3X

There is also the Infinix HOT S3X on sale, which is available at a discounted price of Rs 7,999. As for the specifications, the Infinix HOT S3X comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ panel along with an 18.75:9 aspect ratio, 500nits brightness, and an 86 percent of screen-to-body ratio. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset. It offers a combination of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual cameras. On the front, it sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera. There is a large 4,000mAh battery as well.

Micromax Bharat 5 Pro

The Micromax Bharat 5 Pro, which offers a massive 5,000mAh removable battery, will cost you 5,499. The smartphone packs a 5.20-inch HD+ display with 400 nits of brightness. It houses a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 chipset, coupled with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. There is a 5-megapixel camera sensor on both front and back.

Infinix Note 5

Similar to the Infinix Hot S3X, the Infinix Note 5 smartphone too is available for Rs 7,999. To recap, the Infinix Note 5 comes with a 5.99-inch full-HD+ Full View display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 85 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is a MediaTek Helio P23 SoC under the hood, coupled with ARM Mali G71 GPU. The smartphone features a 12-megapixel sensor at the back and a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

Yunique 2 Plus

The Yunique 2 Plus can be purchased for Rs 4,999. The device is equipped with a 5-inch HD display. It is built around a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek chipset. It comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The chipset is backed by 3GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It is powered by a small 2,500mAh battery.