comscore
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Flipkart Budget Days sale: Deals on Infinix Smart 2, Hot S3X, Micromax Bharat 5 Pro and more
News

Flipkart Budget Days sale: Deals on Infinix Smart 2, Hot S3X, Micromax Bharat 5 Pro and more

Deals

Here’s a look at the top deals on budget smartphones.

  • Updated: March 19, 2019 6:36 PM IST
Infinix HOT S3X Back 1

Flipkart is constantly offering new deals and discounts on distinct smartphones in order to attract more customers. While the e-commerce giant is already hosting an ‘Oppo Fantastic Day sale‘ and an ‘Honor Days’ sale, the company is also offering decent discounts on a bunch of entry-level smartphones. There is a ‘Budget Days’ sale, where devices like Infinix Note 5, Infinix Smart 2, Micromax Bharat 5 Pro, Yunique 2 Plus, Infinix HOT S3X, are on the sale. The handsets are available with up to Rs 9,000 discount. There is also an additional 5 percent off on Axis Bank credit card. Here’s a look at the top deals from Flipkart.

Infinix Smart 2

The Infinix Smart 2 is available on Flipkart at a wallet-friendly price of Rs 4,999. To recall, the Infinix Smart 2 bears a 5.45-inch HD+ FullView panel along with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 500nits of brightness and an 83 percent of screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6739 quad-core SoC. There is a single 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. For selfies, it offers an 8-megapixel front-facing sensor. It is backed by a 3,050mAh battery.

Infinix Smart 2 Review: An entry-level phone worth considering

Also Read

Infinix Smart 2 Review: An entry-level phone worth considering

Infinix HOT S3X

There is also the Infinix HOT S3X on sale, which is available at a discounted price of Rs 7,999. As for the specifications, the Infinix HOT S3X comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ panel along with an 18.75:9 aspect ratio, 500nits brightness, and an 86 percent of screen-to-body ratio. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset. It offers a combination of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual cameras. On the front, it sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera. There is a large 4,000mAh battery as well.

Infinix HOT S3X with 6.2-inch display, 16-megapixel selfie camera launched in India at Rs 9,999

Also Read

Infinix HOT S3X with 6.2-inch display, 16-megapixel selfie camera launched in India at Rs 9,999

Micromax Bharat 5 Pro

The Micromax Bharat 5 Pro, which offers a massive 5,000mAh removable battery, will cost you 5,499. The smartphone packs a 5.20-inch HD+ display with 400 nits of brightness. It houses a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 chipset, coupled with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. There is a 5-megapixel camera sensor on both front and back.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

Infinix Note 5

Similar to the Infinix Hot S3X, the Infinix Note 5 smartphone too is available for Rs 7,999. To recap, the Infinix Note 5 comes with a 5.99-inch full-HD+ Full View display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 85 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is a MediaTek Helio P23 SoC under the hood, coupled with ARM Mali G71 GPU. The smartphone features a 12-megapixel sensor at the back and a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

Infinix Note 5 Review: Android One beauty

Also Read

Infinix Note 5 Review: Android One beauty

Yunique 2 Plus

The Yunique 2 Plus can be purchased for Rs 4,999. The device is equipped with a 5-inch HD display. It is built around a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek chipset. It comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The chipset is backed by 3GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It is powered by a small 2,500mAh battery.

  • Published Date: March 19, 2019 6:33 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 19, 2019 6:36 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Flipkart Budget Days sale deals on Infinix and Micromax smartphones
Deals
Flipkart Budget Days sale deals on Infinix and Micromax smartphones
Call of Duty: Mobile announced, to be a contender for PUBG Mobile

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile announced, to be a contender for PUBG Mobile

Vodafone Idea inks a deal with Zee Entertainment to offer ZEE5 content to its customers

News

Vodafone Idea inks a deal with Zee Entertainment to offer ZEE5 content to its customers

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Realme C1 vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Core: Compared

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Realme C1 vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Core: Compared

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions

Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Apple iPad Pro 2018 Long Term Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Vodafone Idea inks a deal with Zee Entertainment to offer ZEE5 content to its customers

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Realme C1 vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Core: Compared

Samsung Galaxy M30 next flash sale scheduled for March 22: Price, specifications

Xiaomi MI Band 4 to debut this year

Samsung Galaxy A40 renders leaked

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

Flipkart Budget Days sale deals on Infinix and Micromax smartphones

Deals

Flipkart Budget Days sale deals on Infinix and Micromax smartphones
Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions

Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions
Oppo Fantastic Day sale top deals

Deals

Oppo Fantastic Day sale top deals
Flipkart Honor Days sale top deals

Deals

Flipkart Honor Days sale top deals
Redmi Go India launch highlights: At Rs 4,499, Xiaomi challenges Nokia 1 and Samsung Galaxy J2 Core with Android Go

News

Redmi Go India launch highlights: At Rs 4,499, Xiaomi challenges Nokia 1 and Samsung Galaxy J2 Core with Android Go

हिंदी समाचार

Deals of the Day: गूगल Pixel 3 से लेकर मोटोरोला One Power तक ये हैं बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन डील

इस साल लॉन्च होगा शाओमी Mi Band 4, मिल सकता है ECG सपोर्ट

जानिए कब होगी सैमसंग Galaxy M30 की अगली फ्लैश सेल

Xiaomi ने भारत में आधिकारिक रूप से लॉन्च किया Mi Pay

सैमसंग ने लॉन्च किया इनफिनिटी डिस्प्ले वाला Galaxy A20, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Vodafone Idea inks a deal with Zee Entertainment to offer ZEE5 content to its customers
News
Vodafone Idea inks a deal with Zee Entertainment to offer ZEE5 content to its customers
Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Realme C1 vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Core: Compared

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Realme C1 vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Core: Compared
Samsung Galaxy M30 next flash sale scheduled for March 22: Price, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 next flash sale scheduled for March 22: Price, specifications
Xiaomi MI Band 4 to debut this year

News

Xiaomi MI Band 4 to debut this year
Samsung Galaxy A40 renders leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy A40 renders leaked