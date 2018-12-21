Flipkart Christmas Year End Carnival Sale: Discounts on Mi TV 4A, 55-inch 4K iFFALCON Android TV and more

Flipkart is hosting its best of season sale on its platform, where the company is offering discounts on wide array of products. While it offered discount on gadgets like laptops and DSLRs as part of the Grand Gadget Days sale, it has now announced sale on large appliances as well.

Flipkart‘s year-end carnival sale on large appliances is being held from December 23 to December 31 and customers can avail discounted price on TVs, Washing Machine and other devices. On its website, the Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce player claims to be offering up to 70 percent off on TVs and appliances during the Year End Carnival. While it is a nine-day-sale, there will also be magical discounts called Christmas Rush for one hour between 12AM to 1AM. Here are some of the deals you might not want to miss.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 43-inch at Rs 21,999

Xiaomi, after disrupting India’s smartphone market, launched its Mi TVs in India to disrupt the TV segment. The Mi TV 4A, which was launched few months back, aims to make smart TVs affordable for Indian consumers. During Flipkart’s Year End Carnival, the 43-inch variant of Mi TV 4A will be available for Rs 21,999. The TV is being discounted by Rs 4,000 for the sale period.

The Mi TV 4A 43-inch model is a smart TV with a display supporting resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. It has a 60Hz panel and comes equipped with three USB ports and three HDMI port. The TV also has dual 10W speakers and customers can watch Blu-Ray movies at the highest level of detail.

Samsung 32-inch HD Ready LED TV at Rs 15,999

Samsung’s 32-inch TV is available for Rs 15,999 during the year end carnival sale. The TV which generally retails for Rs 26,990. The TV supports HD Ready resolution of 1366×768 pixels, and has a 60Hz refresh rate. It also comes with two HDMI ports and one USB port. The TV also comes with 20W speaker output.

iFFALCON Certified Android 55-inch 4K TV at Rs 39,999

The deal on iFFALCON‘s 55-inch Android certified TV is probably the best of the pack. The TV which retails for Rs 59,990 is available for Rs 39,999, a discount of Rs 19,991. The TV comes with a 55-inch UHD panel and supports both HDR and micro dimming technologies.

The TV also supports Dolby+DTS audio and supports two USB ports and four HDMI ports. The TV will be available with no cost EMI starting from Rs 4,445 per month, and there is a 16W speaker built into it for audio experience.

Other Offers on Large Appliances

During Flipkart’s Year End Carnival Sale, the 6Kg Front Load Washing Machine from IFB is being discounted to Rs 19,499. LG’s 260L frost free double door refrigerator is available for Rs 22,490, a discount of Rs 8,200. Morphy Richards 30L Convection Microwave Oven, which is priced at Rs 15,670, will be available for Rs 8,999. There are also discounts and offers on water geyser and mixer grinder during the sale.