Flipkart Cooling Days sale: Top deals on ACs, refrigerators, and more
As part of its 4-day Flipkart Cooling Days sale, the e-retailer is offering heavy discounts on home appliances.

Flipkart Cooling Days Sale

E-retail platform Flipkart is hosting a four-day Cooling Days sale that will continue till February 24. As part of the sale, the company is offering deals and discounts on some of the renowned brands ‘appliances like Samsung, LG, Voltas, etc. The offers are available on select coolers, AC (air conditioner), refrigerators, and more. Also Read - Vivo Carnival sale 2021 on Flipkart: Deals on Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo V20 Pro and more

For Kotak Mahindra cardholders, an instant discount of 10 percent is applicable on credit, debit cards, and EMI transactions. Prospective buyers can save a minimum of Rs 10,000 as well. As summer is approaching, it would be an ideal time to pick seasonal appliances at a discounted price. Here are some of the best deals on AC, refrigerators, that you can check out. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: “Actual deals” on smartphones you can benefit from

Flipkart Cooling Days sale: Deals on AC

Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC is available at Rs 33,999. It has a 5-star rating and can save energy up to 25 percent. The AC comes with Auto Restart, Sleep mode, and 6th SENSE FastCool technology. Also Read - Motorola Moto e7 Power with 5,000mAh battery launched in India at Rs 7,499 : Sale date, offers

Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC is available at Rs 32,999. As the name suggests it has a 5-star rating meaning you can save energy of up to 25 percent. It features Auto Restart, copper condenser, and digital inverter compressor.

Flipkart Cooling Days sale: Deals on refrigerator

Samsung 198 L Direct Cool Single Door 5 Star is available at Rs 17,690 as part of Flipkart Days sale. The e-retailer is offering an exchange of up to Rs 12,000 on this single-door Samsung refrigerator. It features direct cooling and a digital inverter compressor.

Whirlpool 265 L Frost Free Double Door 3 Star is currently retailing at 24,990. Flipkart is also providing no-cost EMI options starting at Rs 1,389 and exchange offer of up to Rs 12,000.

Flipkart Cooling Days sale: Deals on cooler

Orient Electric 16 L Air Cooler is available at Rs 4,189. Consumers can further avail of 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and no-cost EMI option starting at Rs 699 a month. It has 140W power consumption and a 25ft air throw.

Flipkart SmartBuy 19 L can be purchased at Rs 4,349 on the website. Other offers include up to Rs 1,000 off on all debit and credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card.

  Published Date: February 22, 2021 4:23 PM IST

