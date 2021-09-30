Flipkart Curtain Raiser sale begins: Massive discount on iPhone SE, Google Pixel 4a, Realme 8i, and more

Flipkart Curtain Raiser Sale Deals: Flipkart will commence its Big Billion Days sale from October 3 and continue until October 10. Ahead of the deal, the e-commerce giant has listed some ‘Curtain Raiser Deals’ that allow users to shop at the sale price even before the Big Billion Days sale begins. At affordable prices, the deal includes Google Pixel 4a, iPhone SE (2020), and Poco X3 Pro phones. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is listed with offers and discounts. Also Read - Grab Nothing Ear 1 earbuds with Rs 500 discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

The company discounts and offers on the best items ranging from mobile phones, laptops, smartwatches, earbuds, and smart TVs. Flipkart will provide an instant discount of up to 10 percent to the Axis Bank Credit Card and ICICI Bank Credit Card users. Additionally, the company is offering assured cashback on Paytm Wallet and UPI transactions. Flipkart will unveil several smartphones deals for its users. Also Read - Nokia PureBook S14 launched in India at Rs 56,990, sale begins during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Flipkart Curtain Raiser sale Deals

iPhone SE (2020) discount

The lowest price ever available for iPhone SE (2020) is Flipkart’s ‘Curtain Raiser Deals.’ The iPhone SE (2020) is listed at the cost of Rs 25,999. 64 GB storage model will be available at this price. At the same time, the 128 GB model can be purchased for Rs 30,999 and the 256 GB model for Rs 40,999. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Xiaomi, Thomson, OnePlus, Samsung and more smart TVs get cheaper

Discounts on Google Pixel 4a and Poco X3 Pro

Google Pixel 4a can be purchased in flipkart curtain raiser sale for Rs 25,999. This phone comes with 128GB onboard storage. Bank and exchange offers are also listed. At the same time, Poco X3 Pro is available for Rs 2,000. You will get the phone with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage in this sale for Rs 16,999. At the same time, you can buy an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model for Rs 18,999.

Realme 8i

Realme 8i is also listed in the Flipkart curtain raiser sale at a starting price of Rs 12,999 with a discount of Rs 1,000. The 4GB+64GB storage variant is available at this discounted price. Additionally, the smartphone’s 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model can be purchased for Rs 14,999.

Flipkart curtain raiser sale is also offering up to 80 percent off on electronics like tablets, laptops, and headphones. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi-only variant is listed on Flipkart at a discounted price starting at Rs 54,999. The tablet is listed with bank offers, exchange discounts, and no-cost EMI options.

Earlier, the company had announced that the eighth edition of Big Billion Days would be held from 7-12 October this year. The sudden change in sale dates is to take on the likes of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, which will commence from October 3.