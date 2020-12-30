Flipkart Days sale announced, begins on January 1

Flipkart announces a new sale that will kick off 2021 with a bang. The Flipkart Days sale will begin on January 1 and will continue till January 3. During the Flipkart sale several products across categories including gadgets, smartphones, appliances, laptop and more will be available with discounted prices. Also Read - Realme Watch S Pro: Price in India, availability

Flipkart will offer heavy discount offers on products related work from home as most of us are still working remotely. There will be discounts on laptops, smartwatches, headphones, speakers, cameras and other accessories.

It has been announced that Flipkart will offer up to 20 percent discount on laptops while smartwatches will be available starting Rs 1,299. Headphones and Speakers will be available with up to 70 percent discount while cameras and accessories will be available starting Rs 799.

During the Flipkart Days sale period, the platform will also offer no cost EMI, extended warranty and exchange offers. The e-commerce platform has also revealed that home appliances including smart TVs, refrigerators, and others will be discounted during the Flipkart Days sale. Wireless earphones and other mobile accessories will also be available at discounted prices during the new year sale.

Flipkart is yet to confirm the deals that will be available during the Flipkart Days sale.

Other deals on Flipkart today

Flipkart is offering massive discount on TVs and appliances today. The offers have been extended until December 31. During the sale, appliances are available with 75 percent off. For the same sale, the e-commerce giant and ICICI Bank have partnered to offer consumers 10 percent instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions. So, if you are looking to buy a new smart TV, fridge, air pruifier or any other appliance for your home before the year, this is definitely the best time.

Some of the deals include: Panasonic 50 inch Ultra HD 4K LED smart Android TV at Rs 37,999, Sony 32-nch HD Ready LED Smart TV at Rs 21,999, Xiaomi Mi 4A 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart Android TV at Rs 13,999, Mi 4X 43-inch Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV at Rs 25,999, Mi 4A Pro 43-inch Full HD LED Smart Android TV at Rs 22,499, Mi 4X 50 inch Ultra HD 4K LED smart TV at Rs 31,999, among others.