Deals of the Day: Poco F1 at Rs 18,499, Nokia 6.1 Plus at Rs 12,600, Vivo V11 Pro at Rs 22,490 and more

Another day of Flipkart‘s Mobile Bonanza sale continues to offer spectacular deals on smartphones. The best part is that the deals are available across variants and you don’t have to settle for one particular color. From the recently launched phones to the proven flagship performers, we’ve picked some exciting models for you. Do note that you need to use an Axis Bank Credit or Debit card while buying the phone. Also, the discount is applicable only once per card. You can always opt for the Exchange offer as well to bring down the price of a smartphone on the deal.

Xiaomi Poco F1 (64GB+6GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 18,499

MRP: Rs 21,999

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRF212

Xiaomi’s Poco F1 is a convenient mid-range flagship phone for those seeking the top-tier features but on tight budget. If you have an Axis Bank Credit or Debit card, then you can avail an instant 10 percent discount and buy the phone for Rs 18,499 from Flipkart. The Poco F1 delivers stellar performance. So if you don’t want much glam, then it’s the best bet for you.

Vivo V11 Pro (64GB+6GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 22,490

MRP: Rs 28,990

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRF216

All screen front with a dewdrop notch looks fabulous on the Vivo V11 Pro. This phone comes with Super AMOLED screen measuring 6.41-inch, and houses an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone offers a 25-megapixel selfie camera and a dual camera at the back with AI Low Light, AI Backlight HDR, and other AI-powered features. Vivo V11 Pro is going at an attractive price of Rs 22,490 only after one uses a credit or debit card from Axis Bank to get an instant 10 percent discount.

Watch: Vivo V11 Pro First Look

Honor 10 Lite (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 12,800

MRP: Rs 13,999

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRF211

Honor 10 Lite made its debut last month with the Kirin 710 chipset and GPU Turbo 2.0 feature for gaming enthusiasts. The phone sports a 6.21-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch at the top. The 24-megapixel selfie camera boasts 4-in-1 Light Fusion and Exposure Compensation technologies along with AI support. Honor 10 Lite is selling for Rs 12,800 after an instant 10 percent discount after using Axis Bank Credit or Debit card.

Asus Zenfone 5Z (128GB+6GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 23,499

MRP: Rs 32,999

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRF213

The Asus Zenfone 5Z packs a mean punch with the flagship-grade Snapdragon 845 chipset. Its impressive 6.2-inch Full HD+ display comes with a notch and is a delight with a 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage — that means you can enjoy top quality cinematic colors. The Zenfone 5Z is up for grabs at Rs 23,499 after an instant 10 percent discount on Axis Bank Credit or Debit card.

Nokia 6.1 Plus (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 12,600

MRP: Rs 17,600

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRF214

The Nokia fans’ favorite 6.1 Plus is also selling for a sweet price of Rs 12,600. However, you must use the Axis Bank’s Credit or Debit card to get 10 percent instant discount. Nokia 6.1 Plus brings the Android 9.0 Pie experience along with some novel features such as Bothie that allows using selfie and rear camera simultaneously.

Vivo X21 (128GB+6GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 25,490

MRP: Rs 31,990

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRF215

Vivo X21 houses an in-display fingerprint sensor in a 6.28-inch Super AMOLED screen, which looks gorgeous even with a notch at the top. Vivo includes a dual pixel sensor technology for its dual rear cameras and dual selfie camera setup. The X21 also has a dual charging chip for faster and safer charging. You can buy the Vivo X21 for Rs 25,490 after a 10 percent instant discount on using Axis Bank Debit or Credit Card.

Samsung Galaxy S8 (64GB+4GB RAM)

Deal Price: Rs 29,490

MRP: Rs 49,990

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRF217

The Samsung Galaxy S8 still packs a mean punch with top-grade hardware which can give many phones a run for their money. The Galaxy S8 has a Super AMOLED display, and gentle curves at the sides make it different than the others. The Galaxy S8 is now available for a sweet price of Rs 29,490 after 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank Credit or Debit cards. You can exchange an old phone to bring down the price further.

LG V30+

Deal Price: Rs 23,499

MRP: Rs 60,000

Link: http://bit.ly/BGRF218

The LG V30+ is a dream phone that can eke out high-quality audio and video output thanks to its unique hardware. The Hi-Fi Quality DAC makes it one of the best Portable Media Player available with calling right now. Also, the dual cameras at the back can click pleasant photos while you’re on the move. The OLED FullVision ensures vibrant colors and viewing experience. You can now buy the LG V30+ for as low as Rs 23,499 by using an Axis Bank Debit or Credit card to avail an instant 10 percent discount.