Flipkart deals on Samsung, Nokia devices: Offers on Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9+, Nokia 6.1 Plus and more

E-commerce giant Flipkart is currently offering some good discounts on Samsung and Nokia devices. These deals will available for three days starting from December 17 till December 19. Before diving into the details of all the offers available, one should note that these offers are available on almost all the devices that both the smartphone makers have launched in the market in the last couple of years. This includes the devices launched this year, the devices that are among the best seller devices on Flipkart, and even the top-end flagship devices.

Discounts on flagship devices

As part of the sale, Flipkart is offering the latest flagship smartphone from Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for Rs 67,900 instead of the usual price of Rs 73,600. Samsung Galaxy S9+ in Polaris Blue color is priced at Rs 52,900 instead of Rs 64,900 and the recently launched Samsung Galaxy A9 with 8GB RAM is available for Rs 39,990 instead of Rs 42,000. Talking about the Galaxy A9, Flipkart is also offering Rs 4,000 extra if interested buyers opt for the Flipkart exchange program where they return their old smartphone in exchange for the new one.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

On the Nokia side of things, Flipkart has reduced the price of the only flagship smartphone that the company launched in India, the Nokia 8 Sirocco to Rs 36,999 instead of Rs 54,999.

Smartphones launched in 2018

Flipkart has also put the Samsung Galaxy On6 along with Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 5.1 Plus at discounted prices. All three of these smartphones were launched this year in the market. Digging further into details, the Galaxy On6 with 4GB RAM is available for Rs 9,990 instead of Rs 15,490, the Nokia 6.1 Plus with 4GB RAM is available for Rs 14,999 instead of Rs 17,600, and the Nokia 5.1 Plus with 3GB RAM is available for Rs 9,999 instead of Rs 13,199.

Other deals include Galaxy On Max with 4GB RAM for Rs 11,990 instead of Rs 16,900, Galaxy On5 for Rs 5,490 instead of Rs 8,990, and the Galaxy On Nxt for Rs 9,990 instead of Rs 17,900.