comscore
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Flipkart deals on Samsung, Nokia devices: Offers on Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9+, Nokia 6.1 Plus and more
News

Flipkart deals on Samsung, Nokia devices: Offers on Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9+, Nokia 6.1 Plus and more

Deals

These discount deals on Samsung and Nokia devices will available on Flipkart for three days starting from December 17 till December 19.

  • Published: December 17, 2018 9:27 AM IST
samsung-galaxy-s9-hand

E-commerce giant Flipkart is currently offering some good discounts on Samsung and Nokia devices. These deals will available for three days starting from December 17 till December 19. Before diving into the details of all the offers available, one should note that these offers are available on almost all the devices that both the smartphone makers have launched in the market in the last couple of years. This includes the devices launched this year, the devices that are among the best seller devices on Flipkart, and even the top-end flagship devices.

Discounts on flagship devices

As part of the sale, Flipkart is offering the latest flagship smartphone from Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for Rs 67,900 instead of the usual price of Rs 73,600. Samsung Galaxy S9+ in Polaris Blue color is priced at Rs 52,900 instead of Rs 64,900 and the recently launched Samsung Galaxy A9 with 8GB RAM is available for Rs 39,990 instead of Rs 42,000. Talking about the Galaxy A9, Flipkart is also offering Rs 4,000 extra if interested buyers opt for the Flipkart exchange program where they return their old smartphone in exchange for the new one.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

On the Nokia side of things, Flipkart has reduced the price of the only flagship smartphone that the company launched in India, the Nokia 8 Sirocco to Rs 36,999 instead of Rs 54,999.

Smartphones launched in 2018

Flipkart has also put the Samsung Galaxy On6 along with Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 5.1 Plus at discounted prices. All three of these smartphones were launched this year in the market. Digging further into details, the Galaxy On6 with 4GB RAM is available for Rs 9,990 instead of Rs 15,490, the Nokia 6.1 Plus with 4GB RAM is available for Rs 14,999 instead of Rs 17,600, and the Nokia 5.1 Plus with 3GB RAM is available for Rs 9,999 instead of Rs 13,199.

Samsung Days Sale on Amazon India: Deals on Galaxy J8, Galaxy A9 (2018), Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 8 and more

Also Read

Samsung Days Sale on Amazon India: Deals on Galaxy J8, Galaxy A9 (2018), Galaxy S9+, Galaxy Note 8 and more

Other deals include Galaxy On Max with 4GB RAM for Rs 11,990 instead of Rs 16,900, Galaxy On5 for Rs 5,490 instead of Rs 8,990, and the Galaxy On Nxt for Rs 9,990 instead of Rs 17,900.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy A9

Samsung Galaxy A9

5
Android 5.1 Lollipop with Samsung’s TouchWiz UI
Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 octa-core 64-bit
13 MP, f/1.9, autofocus, OIS, LED flash
Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy S9+

64900

Android 8.0 Oreo
Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC
Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4) + 12 MP OIS (F2.4)
Samsung Galaxy On6

Samsung Galaxy On6

14490

Android 8.0 Oreo with Experience UI
Exynos 7870 octa-core SoC
13MP with LED flash
Nokia 5.1 Plus

Nokia 5.1 Plus
13MP with LED flash
Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

67900

Android 8.1 Oreo
Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC
Dual 12MP + 12MP
Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus

15999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, octa-core CPU
Dual 16MP f/2.0 sensor + 5MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture
Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)

36990

Android 8.0 Oreo
Snapdragon 660 SoC
Quad cameras - 24MP + 10MP (telephoto) + 8MP (wide angle) + 5MP (depth)
  • Published Date: December 17, 2018 9:27 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite 7.10 update with Driftboard vehicle has been delayed
thumb-img
News
Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro
thumb-img
News
Moto G7 Play key specifications, features revealed on EEC site

Most Popular

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Google Shopping First Impressions: Listings made easy

Meizu 16th Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S Review

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition First impressions

Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official

Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China

Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro

Lenovo Z5s launched in China

Micromax Infinity-N series launch highlights

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Snapdragon 855: 7 ways Qualcomm's new chipset will enhance your smartphone experience in 2019

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform detailed

Emotion could transform the way we experience artificial intelligence

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nokia 3.1 Plus 3GB RAM variant on discount

Deals

Nokia 3.1 Plus 3GB RAM variant on discount
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
Gionee S11 Lite, F205, A1 Lite budget smartphones launched

News

Gionee S11 Lite, F205, A1 Lite budget smartphones launched
Lenovo Z5s to launch in China today

News

Lenovo Z5s to launch in China today
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 to go on sale today

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 to go on sale today

हिंदी समाचार

माइक्रोमैक्स ने दो नॉच डिजाइन वाले स्मार्टफोन किए लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Gionee ने भारत में लॉन्च किए ये 3 शानदार स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Mi A2 की कुछ यूनिट्स को मिलना शुरू हुआ एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई अपडेट, आज होगा ऑफिशियली रोल-आउट

ECC पर Moto G7 Play स्मार्टफोन के फीचर्स लीक

शाओमी Play स्मार्टफोन 24 दिसंबर को होगा ऑफिशियली लॉन्च

News

Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official
News
Micromax N12 and N11 smartphones go official
Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China

News

Coolpad Cool Play 8 launched in China
Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro

News

Google Camera with Night Sight ported to Honor Play, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro
Lenovo Z5s launched in China

News

Lenovo Z5s launched in China
Micromax Infinity-N series launch highlights

News

Micromax Infinity-N series launch highlights