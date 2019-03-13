Flipkart discount on tablets: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab A and others deals

Smartphones are the most popular electronics on every e-commerce channel but where the mobile devices fail, tablets can fill the gap. Flipkart, the Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce giant, is now offering attractive discounts and deals on tablets from leading brands such as Apple, Lenovo, Samsung and others. If you have been planning to buy a tablet then this could be a great opportunity. Here is a look at top deals on tablet devices on Flipkart:

Apple iPad with Pencil Support starting at Rs 24,999

The 6th generation Apple iPad which now also supports Apple Pencil is available at a starting price of Rs 24,999. Apple launched the entry-level iPad at a retail price of Rs 28,000 and is being discounted by 10 percent on Flipkart. There is also exchange offer up to Rs 13,750 and no cost EMI starting at Rs 4,167 per month. It features a 9.7-inch display, Apple A10 Fusion chip, 32GB storage and supports WiFi only.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 2017 starting at Rs 17,089

The Galaxy Tab A 2017 from Samsung is available at a discounted price of Rs 17,089. While Flipkart has listed the device for Rs 17,990, it is available for even lower on the platform. The price for the WiFi+4G version of the Galaxy Tab A 2017 and it comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. The 8-inch tablet is powered by a quad-core processor clocked at 1.4GHz and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Lenovo Yoga 3 at Rs 13,799

The Lenovo Yoga 3 is getting 23 percent discount on Flipkart and is available for a retail price of 13,799. The tablet was previously selling for Rs 18,000 and it comes in black color. There is no cost EMI option starting at Rs 2,300 per month and exchange offer for up to Rs 13,750 off. There is also 5 percent extra off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. The tablet has an 8-inch display and it features 2GB RAM, 16GB storage and is backed by a 6,200mAh battery.

Watch: Apple iPad Pro 2018 Hands On

Other Deals

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is available for Rs 47,990, while the Huawei MediaPad T3 Series starts at Rs 10,499 depending on the screen size. In addition, iBall tablets and the Lenovo Tab 4 Series are available on discount.