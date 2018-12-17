comscore
Flipkart offers Infinix Smart 2, Note 5 at discounted prices for a limited period

Infinix Note 5 and Smart 2 have been discounted for six days between December 16 and December 21 on Flipkart.

  December 17, 2018 9:33 AM IST
China’s Transsion Holdings-backed Infinix Mobile and Flipkart have partnered for a limited period to offer discounts on smartphones like the Smart 2 and Note 5. Both devices have been discounted for six days between December 16 and December 21.

Inifinix launched the Smart 2 and Note 5 recently on Flipkart as an exclusive online-only offering. The budget smartphone Infinix Smart 2 will be available for Rs 5,499 as opposed to box MRP Rs 7,999, although the smartphone was launched at a starting price of Rs 5,999 only for the for 2GB RAM and 16GB storage option. The 3GB RAM variant however has been discounted by Rs 1,000, and it will now be available at Rs 5,999 instead of launch price of Rs 6,999.

After launching the Smart 2, Infinix had launched an Android One smartphone called the Infinix Note 5. The smartphone offers 3G RAM along with 32GB storage at price of Rs 9,999, but during this offer on Flipkart, it’ll be available at Rs 7,999. The smartphone also comes in 4GB RAM option, and it will be available at Rs 9,999 until December 21.

Infinix Smart 2 specifications and features

The Infinix Smart 2 boasts a 5.45-inch HD+ screen with a tall aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek MT6739 SoC paired alongside 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The smartphone is backed by 3,050mAh battery, and runs Android 8.1 Oreo operating system layered with the XOS UI on top.

In the camera department, the Infinix Smart 2 comes equipped with a 13-megapixel camera that features an aperture of f/2.0, and an LED flash. Upfront, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is also backed by a dual-LED flash for taking selfies at night. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots with dual 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, microUSB port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Infinix Note 5 specifications and features

The Infinix Note 5 flaunts a 5.99-inch FHD+ (2160×1080 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved screen and 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P23 octa-core SoC, running alongside the 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. The internal storage can further be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card.

For photography, the smartphone comes equipped with a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and dual-LED flash. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery, which supports fast charging capabilities. The Infinix Note 5 runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

  December 17, 2018 9:33 AM IST

