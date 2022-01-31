Flipkart Electronic Day Sale: Check out last minute deals on iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone SE, and more

Today is the last day of the Electronics Sale. The sale started on 27 January 2022 and will continue till 31 January 2021. Customers will be able to buy the smartphone at a 10 percent instant discount on a Citibank card. The sale includes exchange offers, Flipkart smart upgrades, exchange offers, and the opportunity to buy smartphones on no-cost EMI. Also Read - Flipkart Electronics Sale: Discounts, offers on iPhone 11, Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, and more

iPhone 12 Mini

The iPhone 12 Mini smartphone comes for Rs 38,999. An exchange offer of Rs 15,850 is being given on the purchase of the phone. Additionally, a 10 percent discount is given with a Citi Bankcard. Also, the phone can be purchased at the Rs 1,333 per month EMI option. A 6-month free subscription to Gaana Plus can also be avail.

iPhone SE

You can get iPhone 64GB for Rs 27,999. You will get a 10 percent discount on purchases made with a Citibank card up to Rs.2799, which means you can avail iPhone SE for Rs 25,200.

Realme 8i

The Realme 8i is available at a discounted price of Rs 15,999. The original price of the smartphone is Rs 17,999, which means you can avail of 11 percent off on the product. Additionally, you get 10 percent off on Citi Credit/Debit Cards of up to Rs 1000 n orders of Rs 5000 and above.

Oppo A12

In the Flipkart sale, the Oppo A12 phone is being sold for Rs 7,990. Buying this phone with an ICICI Bank card will cost you Rs 7,240. The phone has been given a dual rear camera, whose primary camera is 13 megapixels.

Samsung Galaxy F12

In the Flipkart sale, the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB inbuilt storage variant of the Galaxy F12 is being sold for Rs 9,499. A 6000mAh battery is provided to give power to the phone. The phone has four rear sensors of 48 megapixels, 5 megapixels, 2 megapixels, and 2 megapixels on the rear. The smartphone has an 8-megapixel front camera.