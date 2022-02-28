comscore Flipkart Electronic Day sale 2022: Up to 80 percent off on Asus Vivobook, Bose Headset, and more
Flipkart Electronic Day Sale: Up to 80 percent off on Electronics and Accessories

Today is the last day of the Flipkart Electronic Day sale. The sale started on February 23 and lasted till February 28. We have compiled a list of best electronic deals from Asus, Bose, Samsung, and several other brands.

Today is the last day of the Flipkart Electronic Day sale. The sale started on February 23 and lasted till February 28. We have compiled a list of best electronic deals from Asus, Bose, Samsung, and several other brands.

Here are the Flipkart best electronic deals:

ASUS Vivobook Pro 14 OLED Laptop

The ASUS Vivobook Pro 14 OLED Laptop is priced at Rs 89,990, down from Rs 1,29,990 during the last day of the Flipkart Electronic Day sale. You will get 10 percent off on slice Visa credit cards, up to Rs 1500 on orders of Rs 5000 and above. Additionally, you can also avail 5 percent Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. You can sign up for Flipkart Pay Later and get a Flipkart Gift Card worth Rs 100. Also Read - Flipkart Electronics Sale: Deals, discounts on Poco X3, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Nokia 5.4, and more

Bose Noise Cancelling 700 ANC enabled Bluetooth Headset.

The Bose Noise Cancelling 700 ANC enabled Bluetooth Headset is available at Rs 34,500. There is a 10 percent off on IDFC Credit Cards, up to Rs 1500 on orders of Rs 5000, and along with 10 percent off on Yes Bank Credit Cards, up to Rs 1500 on charges of Rs 5000 and above. The no-cost EMI is available at Rs 5,750 per month.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 3

The SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 3 costs Rs 13,990down from Rs 30,990, which means you can avail 54 percent discount during the Flipkart Electronic Day sale. You can avail Buy more and save up to Rs 15000. In addition, there is a 10 percent off on IDFC Credit Cards, up to Rs 1500 on orders of Rs 5000 and above. You will also get 5 percent Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

SONY MHC-V83D Bluetooth Tower Speaker

The SONY MHC-V83D Bluetooth Tower Speaker is priced at Rs 61,990, down from Rs 67,990, which means you avail 8 percent discount. The No-cost EMI is available at Rs 10,332 per month. There is a 10 percent off on IDFC credit cards with Rs 1500 on orders above Rs 5000 and above.

Canon EOS 200D DSLR Camera

The Canon EOS 200D DSLR Camera is available at Rs 56,499. The camera’s original price is Rs 59,995, which means you avail 5 percent discount during the last day of the Flipkart Electronic Day sale. There is a 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis bank credit card. The EMI starts at Rs 1,932 per month.

  • Published Date: February 28, 2022 3:16 PM IST

