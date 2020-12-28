Flipkart Electronics sale: Best smartphone deals today

Electronics sale ends today. The sale began on October 26 on the platform. During the sale the e-commerce giant is offering massive discount on smartphones, laptops and other gadgets. For the sale Flipkart has partnered with ICICI bank to offer 10 percent discount to consumers shopping with ICICI bank debit as well as credit card. Today we will take a quick look at the best smartphone deals available during the Flipkart Electronics sale. Also Read - Realme Q2 India launch tipped, interesting details leaked

Best smartphone deals on Flipkart

are available at a discounted price on Flipkart. The iPhone XR is available at a discounted price of Rs 38,999 during the .

Google Pixel 4a

‘s Pixel 4a is also selling at a discounted price on Flipkart today. The Pixel device is originally priced at Rs 31,999. Consumers interested to buy the smartphone can avail 10 percent instant discount using their ICICI debit and credit card. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 13, on exchange.

Poco X3

The Poco X3 is available on discount on Flipkart today. The smartphone is selling for a discounted price of Rs 15,999 during the Flipkart Electronics Sale. This is one of the best deals you can get on the e-commerce platform today.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro is also selling for a discounted price today on Flipkart. During the Electronics sale the iPhone 11 Pro is available at a discounted price of Rs 79,999.

Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro

The Realme 7 is also available with discount during the Flipkart Electronics sale. The smartphone is one of the best pick if you are looking for the device under Rs 20,000. During the sale, the Realme 7 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is available for Rs 14,999. In addition, Realme 7 Pro is available at a discounted price of Rs 19,999 during the Flipkart sale.

Oppo F17 Pro

Oppo F17 Pro is also selling at a discounted price. During the Flipkart Electronics sale, the Oppo F17 Pro is available at Rs 21,490. This is one of the best deals you can get during the sale.

Besides smartphones, Flipkart is also offering massive discount on laptops and other electronics. Over and above the discount offers, consumers will be able to get the ICICI bank 10 percent instant discount offer on all products they purchase from the e-commerce platform today.