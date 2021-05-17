Flipkart Electronics Sale smartphone offers: Moto G10 Power, Galaxy F62

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic raging across the country, e-commerce retailers like Flipkart and Amazon continue to bring smartphone sales. Flipkart’s latest one is called the Electronics Sale that will last until May 21. As usual, there are several smartphones listed with offers and an asterisk, hiding several conditions to be fulfilled in order to avail the benefits. Also Read - Flipkart Apple Days sale: iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and more iPhone models up from sale with discount

However, we shuffled the list and found a few smartphone deals that are actually offering benefits. Buyers interested in getting a Realme phone can avail some discounts on phones from various price points. There are also some good deals with Motorola and Samsung phones. These deals don’t tag along T&Cs. Also Read - Flipkart Flagship Fest sale: iQOO 3, Moto Razr, iPhone 11 and other deals to consider

Flipkart Electronics Sale true offers on smartphones

Realme X7 Pro 5G

At Rs 26,999, the Realme X7 Pro 5G is a great deal for mobile gamers with deeper pockets. The Dimensity 1000+ chip is fast and you get an overall pleasant smartphone experience. Those looking to future-proof their next smartphone purchases will be happy to learn support for 5G connectivity.

Realme X7 5G

With a discounted starting price of Rs 17,999, the Realme X7 5G is another bargain at the Flipkart sale. It has a Dimensity 800U chip for fast performance and 5G connectivity. It also gets Realme’s 50W fast charging solution and an AMOLED display, if that’s of concern to you.

Moto G10 Power

At Rs 8,999, the Moto G10 Power is Rs 2,000 cheaper than its usual price. The 6000mAh battery and the near-stock Android experience are features to watch out for. Mobile photographers on a budget should also consider the 48-megapixel quad camera setup.

Realme X50 Pro 5G

The Realme X50 Pro 5G at Rs 24,999 is an incredible deal for smartphone enthusiasts. It has got most high-end specs – Snapdragon 865 chip, 5G support, 65W fast charging support, 90Hz display and an appealing design.

Samsung Galaxy F62

The recently launched Galaxy F62 is once again selling at a price of Rs 17,999 on Flipkart, which makes it a good deal fast for mobile gamers. It has a 7000mAh battery to take care of the power needs and an Exynos 9825 chip for taking care of the performance duties. You also get Samsung’s AMOLED display technology and a capable quad camera setup.

Moto Razr 5G

One for the folding smartphone fans. The Moto Razr 5G is selling at Rs 89,999 on Flipkart and is better value than ever. It has a fairly fast Snapdragon 765G chip and paired with stock Android, it guarantees performance. The Razr 5G also has a 2.7-inch Quick View display to offer quick access to most smartphone apps.