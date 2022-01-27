comscore Planning to buy a smartwatch? Here are top deals available on Flipkart
News

Flipkart Electronics sale goes live: Top deals on Honor Magic Watch 2, Redmi Watch and more

Deals

From Honor Magic Watch 2, Redmi Watch to Realme Watch S Pro, here are the best deals available on Flipkart during the ongoing Electronics sale.

MagicWatch-2-

Honor Magic Watch 2

Flipkart is currently hosting an Electronics sale that will come to an end on January 31. The e-commerce platform will give an instant discount of 10 percent on Citi Bank credit and debit cards. Smartphones from Realme, Google Samsung, Apple and more are currently available at discount during the ongoing Flipkart sale. Offers are also available on other gadgets including power banks, smartwatches, laptops, speakers, styling devices and so on. Also Read - Flipkart starts delivering grocery to over 1,800 Indian cities: Check details

Here are the top deals on smartwatches that you should look out for: Also Read - iPhone 12 mini available under Rs 35,000 in India: Here’s how to get the deal

Flipkart Electronics sale: Best deals on smartwatches

Honor Magic Watch 2

Honor Magic Watch 2, Honor Magic Watch 2 Price in India, Honor Magic Watch 2 Features, Also Read - Flipkart The Grand Gadget Days sale: Up to 80 percent discount on laptops, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, and more

Launched at Rs 12,999, Honor Magic Watch 2 is currently selling at Rs 11,949 in India on Flipkart. The smartwatch comes with features like Spo2 monitor, Bluetooth calling, music playback control, heart rate tracker, sleep monitor, 100+ workout modes and up to 14 days of battery life.

Redmi Watch

Redmi Watch

Redmi Watch was launched in India last year at a price of Rs 3,999. Currently, it is available at Rs 3,949 on Flipkart. Additionally, buyers can also get an instant discount as bank offer on the purchase of this smartwatch. The smartwatch comes with 11 sport modes, 24/7 heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, in-built GPS, 5ATM water resistance and more.

Realme Watch S, S Pro

realme watch s pro

Realme Watch S was launched in India at Rs 4,999 and is currently selling at Rs 4,949 in India. Buyers will also get an instant discount of 10 percent on Axis Bank cards. The watch comes in White and Black colour variants. Realme Watch S Pro is also available at Rs 9,949, down from Rs 9,999.

Amazfit Bip S Lite

Amazfit Bip S Lite review

Amazfit Bip S Lite is currently selling at Rs 2,449, down from Rs 4,999. In terms of features, the Huami smartwatch comes with continuous heart rate and sleep monitoring, a Huami-PAI health assessment system and so on. The smartwatch has a 1.28-inch transflective color always-on display, 2 built-in editable dials and more.

  • Published Date: January 27, 2022 1:28 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 27, 2022 2:08 PM IST

