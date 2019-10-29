Flipkart Festive Bonanza Sale: Check out deals on smartphones

Flipkart is hosting Festive Bonanza sale from October 26 to October 29. On the last day of sale, the company is offering deals on smartphones from major brands. During the four day sale, customers will get 10 percent instant discount on SBI Debit and Credit cards. There is also additional 10 percent off on credit and debit cards from all banks. Here is a look at top deals from major smartphone brands during the Flipkart Festive Bonanza sale:

Realme 5

During the Flipkart sale, Realme 5 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available for Rs 8,999. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB and 128GB storage are available for Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, quad rear camera setup and a 13-megapixel selfie camera. It runs Android Pie and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone is available in crystal blue and crystal purple color options.

Watch: Top five smartphones that are Made in India

Motorola One Vision

During the Flipkart Festive Bonanza sale, Motorola One Vision is available for Rs 14,999. The smartphone is getting a discount of Rs 8,000 during the sale or 34 percent off. There is up to Rs 10,800 off on exchange and no cost EMI starts from Rs 1,250 per month. Those buying the smartphone will also get a 6 month free YouTube Premium trial with the device. The One Vision features a 6.3-inch 21:9 display, Samsung Exynos 9609 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has a 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear cameras, 25-megapixel front camera and a 3,500mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi has discounted the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India. The 4GB RAM variant is available for Rs 9,999 while the 6GB RAM variant is available for Rs 13,999. It features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera and a 13-megapixel front camera. The smartphone comes with P2i splash proof coating, 4,000mAh battery and Quick Charge 4.0 support.

Motorola One Action

During the four day sale, Motorola One Action is also available at discounted price. The smartphone with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 11,999. There is 29 percent off or discount of Rs 5,000 during the sale. Customers can get up to Rs 10,800 off on exchange and no cost EMI starts from Rs 1,000 per month. It has a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with 21:9 aspect ratio, Exynos 9609 processor, 12-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 12-megapixel selfie camera. It runs Android Pie and packs a 3,500mAh battery.

Infinix S5

Infinix S5 is one of the cheapest smartphone with a punch hole display. It is also one of the cheapest with quad rear camera setup. Priced at Rs 8,999, the smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has a quad camera setup with 16-megapixel main shooter, a 5-megapixel ultra wide, a 5-megapixel super macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 4,000mAh battery and it runs XOS based on Android Pie.

Motorola One Macro

Motorola is also offering discount on the One Macro during the sale. After a discount of 16 percent, the One Macro is available for Rs 9,999. There is also no cost EMI options starting from Rs 834 per month. It also comes with YouTube Premium free trial for six months. It has a 6.2-inch 19:9 display, MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple rear camera setup ad an 8-megapixel front camera. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 4,000mAh battery and it runs Android Pie.

Other smartphone deals

Nokia 7.2 is available with Rs 2,000 extra off on exchange. Vivo Z1 Pro is available for Rs 12,990 and extra 10 percent off on prepaid orders. Oppo F11 Pro and Realme 5 Pro are available for Rs 15,990 and Rs 12,999 respectively. Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are available for Rs 29,999 and Rs 34,999 respectively. The iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone XR and iPhone X are available for Rs 31,999, Rs 35,999, Rs 44,999 and Rs 67,999 respectively.