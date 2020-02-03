comscore Flipkart 'Flipstart Day' sale last day: Top deals you should know about
Flipkart 'Flipstart Day' sale: Check out top 5 deals on the last day

Flipkart has slashed the prices of Xiaomi Mi TVs, speakers, headset, router, and more. Interested buyers can also get a 10 percent discount, which is valid on HSBC credit card and Federal debit card.

  • Updated: February 3, 2020 1:12 PM IST
Flipkart is hosting a “Flipstart day” sale on its platform, and today is the last day of the sale. The e-commerce giant is offering decent deals and offers on various products. Flipkart has slashed the prices of Xiaomi Mi TVs, speakers, headset, router, and more. Interested buyers can also get a 10 percent discount, which is valid on HSBC credit card and Federal debit card. This Flipkart sale will end at midnight at 12:00 AM. You can check the top Flipkart deals below, which we found to be decent.

Flipkart ‘Flipstart Day’ sale: Top deals

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro (43)

The Mi TV 4A Pro is a budget TV from Xiaomi, and is available during Flipkart “Flipstart day” sale. This Android smart TV from Xiaomi comes with a 43-inch full HD panel and is priced in India at Rs 21,999. It was previously available for Rs 22,999 via Flipkart. As for the features, the 43-inch Mi 4A Pro TV bears a full-HD (1920×1080 pixels) display. Xiaomi is selling the TV only in 1GB RAM with 8GB storage option. It is powered by a 64-bit Amlogic quad-core processor, paired with Mali-450 GPU. In terms of connectivity, the TV includes Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, one S/PDIF port, and one Ethernet port as well.

Watch: Top 5 Highly-Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

Xiaomi’s budget TV also supports 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD surround sound. On the software side, the Mi TV comes with Android 8.1 Oreo-based PatchWall UI. Furthermore, the company’s OS offers content from 14 partners with over 700,000+ hours of content. Some of the content partners are Hotstar, Sony Liv, Voot, Eros Now, Zee5, and more.

NoiseFit Fusion smartwatch

The NoiseFit Fusion smartwatch was recently launched in India, and is available with the same Rs 6,999 price tag. But, customers can get a 10 percent discount on HSBC credit card and Federal debit card. The smartwatch features a 200mAh battery, which the company claims can last up to 3 days. The NoiseFit Fusion smartwatch comes with 5 ATM, meaning it is water-resistant. The company claims that the device’s 3-axis accelerometer and optical heart rate sensor adequately monitors health indicators, including sleep, steps, and heart rate. features a 1.22-inch color and capacitive touch display.

boAt Stone 800 10 W Bluetooth Speaker

During the Flipkart sale, the boAt Stone 800 Bluetooth speaker is currently available for Rs 2,399. Flipkart is claiming that it is offering a 59 percent discount on this Bluetooth speaker. The device supports 10W sound output, Bluetooth version 4.2, Memory Card Slot and more. It has 10m wireless range, and it is also IP65 rated, meaning the speaker is water and shock resistance.

Noise Tune Elite headset

The Noise Tune Elite headset can be purchased for Rs 1,299 during the Flipkart sale. It comes with neckband style design, and supports Bluetooth version v5.0. The headphones have a 10m wireless range. The company claims that the Noise headset can deliver up to 9 hours of battery life. As per Flipkart’s website, it will take more than 3 hours to charge the Noise Tune Elite headphones. You also get a 1-year warranty from the company, which will be valid from the date of purchase.

Acer Nitro wired gaming headphones

The Acer Nitro wired gaming headphones are listed on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs 1,799. The e-commerce giant is claiming that it is offering a 70 percent discount on this gaming headset. The headset offers support for 3.5 connector, 6-inch boom and omnidirectional microphone, 50mm driver unit and more. The company claims that the product comes with high-quality audio with powerful bass.

  • Published Date: February 3, 2020 1:09 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 3, 2020 1:12 PM IST

