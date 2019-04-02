Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale: Apple Watch Series 3 starting from Rs 25,990, tablets starting from Rs 8,999 and other deals

Flipkart is hosting Flipstart Days, which is the company’s pay day offers, aimed at those who would be looking to buy new things now that they have received their payment. The Flipstart Days are being held from April 1 to April 3, 2019 and customers will be able to get discounts on electronics and home appliances. Interestingly, Flipkart is not focusing on mobile phones during the sale, which has been the focus of a number of sales in the past few months. Here is a look at top deals that you should check out on Flipkart:

Laptops starting from Rs 13,990

During the Electronics PayDay offers, Flipkart is offering discounts on laptops and some start for as low as Rs 13,990. The Acer Aspire 3 powered by a quad-core Intel Pentium processor is available for Rs 17,990 while the Asus X540YA-XO760T Laptop with AMD APU is priced at Rs 16,990. The HP 15q with Intel’s 7th generation Core i5 CPU is available for Rs 37,990. Acer Predator notebooks are available with up to Rs 16,000 off and Asus ROG gaming laptops with NVIDIA GTX 1050 GPU and above are available starting from Rs 70,990.

Wearables starting from Rs 999

Xiaomi’s Mi Band 3 is available for Rs 1,999 while the Mi Band HRX Edition is available for Rs 1,299. Huami Amazfit Bip Onyx in Black color is available for Rs 4,999 and the Fitbit Charge 2 is available for Rs 6,499. The 42mm variant of Samsung Galaxy Watch is priced at Rs 19,990, a discount of Rs 6,000 from its retail price. Apple Watch Series 3 GPS only variant is available starting at Rs 25,990.

Tablets starting from Rs 5,000

During the three day sale, Apple‘s 6th generation iPad is available for Rs 24,999, which is a 10 percent discount on its retail price. Lenovo Tab 4 with 8-inch display, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage is available for Rs 9,999 while Alcatel 3T with 8-inch display is priced at Rs 8,999. Honor MediaPad T3 with 8-inch display, WiFi + 4G support and 32GB storage is available for Rs 14,999.

Other deals on electronics

Flipkart claims to be offering up to 70 percent off on headphones and speakers during the Pay Day sale. There is also offer on powerbanks with 10,000mAh capacity starting from Rs 500. Hard Disks start from Rs 3,599 while all-in-one printers are available from Rs 2,499. For gamers, Flipkart is offering PS4 and Xbox models starting from Rs 20,490.