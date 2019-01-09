comscore
Flipkart Grand Gadget Days: Offers and discounts on digital cameras, fitness bands, and more

The limited-time promotion began on January 8, and will continue till January 10.

  Published: January 9, 2019 9:57 AM IST
Image Credit: Flipkart

The celebrations of New Year may be over, but it seems for online shoppers, the festivities have just begun. If you’ve been planning to kick-start 2019 by getting yourself a shiny new electronic gadget, this is the perfect time, as Flipkart has announced its Grand Gadget Days sale. As part of the three-day promotion (January 08-10), the e-tailer is offering exciting deals and offers on everything from gaming consoles and digital cameras to laptops and fitness bands. Here’s everything you need to know.

Laptops: Start from Rs 17,990

As part of Grand Gadget Days, Flipkart is offering discounts on a whole bunch of laptops from just about every major manufacturer, including Dell, HP, Asus, Apple, and Acer. Whether you want a slim ultra-book or a gaming powerhouse, there are quite a few options to choose form. Some of the models available at reduced prices include Lenovo Ideapad 330, HP 15-da0327TU, Apple MacBook Air, Asus VivoBook, and Acer Predator Helios 300. There’s discounts of up to Rs 10,000, and ‘No Cost EMI’ available as well.

Digital Cameras: Start from Rs 22,990

Planning to buy your first DSLR? This is the right time. During Flipkart’s Grand Gadget Days, there are exciting offers available on a range of DSLR (Digital Single-Lens Reflex) cameras from popular manufacturers like Canon and Nikon. For example, Canon EOS 3000D with 18-55mm lens can be purchased for Rs 22,990. Similarly, Nikon’s DX D7500 with NIKKOR 18-105mm lens can be yours for Rs 87,990. Other offers include ‘No Cost EMI’, and (at least) 5 percent off on selected credit/debit cards.

Fitness Bands: Start from Rs 1,299

If your New Year’s resolution is to adopt a healthy lifestyle, a fitness band is something you should definitely consider. During Grand Gadget Days, Flipkart is offering discounts on quite a few activity trackers across multiple price points. For example, the entry-level Mi Band (HRX Edition) and Honor Band 3 are available at Rs 1,299 and Rs 2,249, respectively. If you want a more feature-loaded option, you can go for Samsung’s Gear Fit 2 Pro, which can be purchased for Rs 8,999. Of course, there’s ‘No Cost EMI’ and additional discounts for certain debit/credit cards as well.

Gaming Consoles: Start from Rs 21,990

After a long day, there’s probably no better way to relax than just sit on the couch and play your favorite game. If you’ve always wanted to do that, just head over to Flipkart and buy yourself a shiny new gaming console. As part of Grand Gadget Days, the e-tailer has multiple combos of both Xbox and PlayStation available at reduced prices. For example, you can get PlayStation 4 (500GB) with Uncharted 4, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Gran Tourismo Sport games at just Rs 27,390. Similarly, Xbox One S (1TB) with starter bundle (including three months of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold) can be yours for Rs 21,490. If you want to try out something different, you can even go for the amazing Nintendo Switch, currently available for Rs 25,990.

