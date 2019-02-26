comscore
Flipkart 'Grand Gadget Days' sale: Up to 80% off on laptops, cameras, tablet, gaming consoles and more

In a bid to allure customers, Flipkart is offering up to 80 percent of discount on laptops, cameras, power banks, DSLR cameras, tablets, fitness trackers and more.

Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC

Flipkart keeps on offering new deals and discounts on several devices all throughout the year. The website is again hosting a gadgets sale, called The Grand Gadgets Days. The three-day long sale is already alive and will last until February 28. In a bid to allure customers, the e-commerce giant is offering up to 80 percent of discount on laptops, power banks, DSLR cameras, tablets, fitness trackers and more. During this sale, buyers will be able to save up to Rs 40,000 on best-selling laptops across brands such as HP, Lenovo, Acer, Asus and more.

Flipkart is offering 45 percent off on Acer Aspire 3 Pentium quad-core A315-33 laptop. The 15.6-inch laptop is available at a discounted price of Rs 17,990. A gaming laptop of the same brand is also on sale. The Acer Predator Helios 300 Core i5 8th Gen gaming laptop is selling at Rs 66,990. The Lenovo Ideapad 330 Core i5 8th Gen can also be brought for Rs 41,990. Customers wanting to purchase a Dell laptop, can purchase the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 APU Dual Core A9 for Rs 28,990.

There is also HP 14q Core i3 7th Gen laptop on the sale, available for Rs 26,990. It is available with 10 percent off on its original price of Rs 30,039. Customers can also get an additional 5 percent off with Axis Bank buzz credit card. For gaming enthusiasts, Asus ROG Strix Core i5 8th Gen gaming laptop is also up for purchase with a price tag of Rs 69,990. The gaming laptop is available at 31 percent of discount on the website.

The e-commerce website is also offering discounts on Nikon and Canon cameras. The DSLR cameras are available from Rs 21,990 onwards. There is an option to buy the camera at no-cost EMI. While the Canon EOS 200D DSLR camera is available for Rs 50,999, the Canon EOS 1300D DSLR camera body with single Lens is selling at Rs 22,990. Similarly, Nikon’s D5600 DSLR camera body with dual lens is available at a discounted price of Rs 46,490. The website is offering 30 percent discount on this Nikon camera. There are a lot of cameras on offer on the website.

If you are considering to purchase new headphones, you can get discounts on several boAt, Phillips, JBL, SoundLogic, Sony earphones. The website is offering up to 70 percent of deals and discount on audio products from different brands. Fitness freaks are also taken into the account. Flipkart is offering decent discounts on Honor, Xiaomi and FitBit bands as well. There is also good news for gamers as Sony PlayStation 4 (PS4), Sony PS4 Pro 1 TB, Microsoft Xbox One S 1 TB and other play stations are also on the sale.

