Flipkart Grand Gadgets Days sale: Offers on Apple Watch, Acer gaming laptop, Sony PS4 and more

Flipkart is hosting its “Grand Gadgets Days” sale, which has kicked off today. The company is promoting the sale as “Holicious deals for you”. The e-commerce giant is offering up to 80 percent discount on several electronics and accessories, including laptops, power banks, smart devices, speakers, Wi-Fi routers, cameras, tablet, gaming consoles, computer peripherals, and more. If you were waiting for a sale to purchase any electronic device, then this could be your best chance to buy it.

The sale will last only for four days, which means, it will end on March 18. There is No Cost EMI option as well on HDFC bank credit cards. Separately, Flipkart is also offering a discount of up to 31 percent on a few Canon and Nikon DSLRs, including the Canon EOS 1300D (25 percent off), Nikon D5600 (30 percent off), Canon EOS 200D (12 percent off), and Canon EOS 1500D (20 percent off) cameras. The site is offering different deals and discounts on each camera, coupled with an extra No Cost EMI offer.

Coming to the laptops, Flipkart’s latest “Grand Gadgets Days” sale is offering discounts on various Lenovo, Dell, Acer and HP laptops. The Acer Aspire 3 Pentium quad-core A315-33 laptop is available at a 40 percent discount. One can purchase this 15.6-inch laptop at a discounted price of Rs 17,990. If you want to purchase Acer’s gaming laptop, then you get the Acer Predator Helios 300 Core i5 8th Gen gaming laptop for Rs 66,990.

There are other gaming laptops as well on sale, which includes Acer Predator Helios i7 8th gen, Acer Nitro 5 Ryzen 5 Quad Core, Asus ROG Strix i5 8th gen, and more. Furthermore, the Lenovo Ideapad 330 Core i5 8th Gen is also available for Rs 41,990. But, if you are willing to buy a Dell laptop, then you can get the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 APU Dual Core A9 for Rs 28,990.

As for the smart devices, Apple’s Watch Series 3 is also on the sale at a lower price. The Apple Watch Series 3 GPS can be brought for Rs 26,900 and the Apple Watch series 3 GPS + cellular is available for Rs 38,999. The Google Home Mini is available for Rs 3,699, while the Google Home can be purchased for Rs 7,999. There are a few fitness bands too on the sale, which includes Xiaomi‘s Mi Band 3, Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro Smartband, Samsung Galaxy Watch 46 mm Silver Smartwatch, Fitbit Charge 2 Small, Honor Band 3 and more.

If you are thinking to buy new speakers and headphones, you can get an off up to 70 percent on several boAt, Phillips, JBL, SoundLogic, and Sony products. The JBL C150SI wired headset will cost you Rs 749, while the JBL Go+ Portable Bluetooth Speaker is available for Rs 1,749. There is also boAt Rockerz 400 Bluetooth headset, priced at Rs 1,399. There are a lot of speakers and headphones on offer on the site. Keeping gamers in mind, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 8,000 off on gaming consoles and accessories, including Sony PlayStation 4 (PS4), Sony PS4 Pro 1 TB, Microsoft Xbox One S 1 TB, gaming keyboards, gamepads, Razer gaming mouse and more.