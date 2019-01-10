comscore
Flipkart Honor Days Sale: Get Honor 9 Lite, 9N, 7A and more at a discounted price

‘Honor Days’ sale event will conclude on January 12, 2019, so interested buyers will have to act quickly to purchase these devices.

  • Published: January 10, 2019 10:42 AM IST
Honor Stock Photo

Image Credit: Karthekayan Iyer

Honor India and Flipkart have teamed up to launch ‘Honor Days’ on the e-commerce website. As part of this sale event, the companies are giving interested buyers a chance to get Honor-branded smartphones at a discounted price. As part of the sale, Flipkart has reduced the prices of Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9N, Honor 7S, Honor 9i, Honor 7A, and Honor 10. One thing to note here is that this ‘Honor Days’ sale event will conclude on January 12, 2019, so interested buyers will have to act quickly to purchase these devices.

According to the dedicated landing page for ‘Honor Days’, the company is selling the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant for the Honor 9 Lite at Rs 8,999 from the original price of Rs 13,999. The 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant of the device will be available at Rs 10,999 instead of Rs 16,999. Honor 9N with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage is available at the same price to the one for 9 Lite with Rs 8,999 from the listing price of Rs 13,999.

Honor 7A is on sale for Rs 7,999, down from Rs 10,999 and the last device on sale, the Honor 10 is now priced at Rs 32,999 instead of Rs 35,999. This sale will serve as a good opportunity for users to save money at the beginning of the year. Taking a look at the sale events, this is not a one-off thing as Flipkart seems to have created a habit of holding brand-specific sale events with discounts. At the time of writing, the company is also holding ‘Nokia Days’ and ‘Asus Days’.

