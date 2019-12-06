comscore Flipkart iPhone Days sale kicks off: Top 5 phone deals you should consider
Flipkart iPhone Days sale offers: iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 8 discounted

Flipkart is offering decent deals on a few Apple devices, including iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 7 and others. Read on to know more.

  • Published: December 6, 2019 9:36 AM IST
Apple iPhone 11 Review (7) iOS 13

Photo Credit: Rehan Hooda

Flipkart is back with yet another brand-specific sale. The e-commerce giant is hosting iPhone Days sale on its platform, which is already live. The three-day sale on iPhones will last until December 8. During the sale, Flipkart is offering decent deals on a few Apple devices, including iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 7 and others.

The Cupertino giant is currently the leading premium smartphone player in India. The brand garnered 51.3 percent share in the Rs 35,000 and above price segment in the third quarter of 2019. It has managed to beat OnePlus and Samsung with discounts on a few of its models. Now, those discounts are continuing as part of iPhone Days sale on Flipkart. Check out top deals available on iPhones.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR First Look

iPhone XR

iPhone XR is the most popular Apple device in India, and is currently available for Rs 49,900 on Flipkart during iPhone Days sale. You can get an instant discount of Rs 5,000 with HDFC Bank credit or debit card. Do note that this bank offer is not valid on Red color variant of the iPhone XR. Customers can also get an extra discount of up to Rs 10,800.

The iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch LCD display, Apple A12 Bionic chip, 3GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB or 256GB storage. It has a single 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel selfie camera. Like the iPhone X, it also supports Face ID for facial recognition. It has a 2,942mAh battery and offers the best battery life on any iPhone yet.

Features Apple iPhone XR
Price Rs 49,900
Chipset Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset
OS iOS 12
Display LCD-6.1-inch
Internal Memory 64GB onboard storage
Rear Camera 12MP
Front Camera 7MP
Battery

iPhone 11

During the Flipkart sale, Apple’s iPhone 11 is available with an instant discount of up to Rs 6,000. This offer is on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, and it is also applicable on EMI and non-EMI transactions. The iPhone 11 is available starting at Rs 64,900. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 10,800 on this iPhone.

Apple iPhone 11
Price 64900
Chipset A13 Bionic SoC
OS iOS 13
Display 6.1-inch Liquid Retina
Internal Memory 64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 12MP
Front Camera 12MP
Battery

iPhone 8

If you are looking for an Apple iOS device then you are in luck. As part of the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale, Apple is also offering its iPhone 8 with 64GB at a discount. Interested buyers can get the new smartphone for just Rs 33,999 instead of the Rs 39,900. You can also find deals on Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 11 Series. Beyond the mentioned sale, users can increase their saving with the instant HDFC discount and exchange program.

Features Apple iPhone 8
Price 67940
Chipset A11 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture Embedded M11 motion coprocessor
OS iOS 11
Display Retina HD display-4.7-inch-1334 x 750 pixel
Internal Memory 64GB internal storage
Rear Camera 12 MP with OIS, ƒ/1.8 aperture
Front Camera 7 MP with f/2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos, Auto HDR, Backside illumination sensor, Body and face detection, Auto image stabilization, Burst mode, Exposure control, Timer mode
Battery

iPhone 11 Pro

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are Apple’s latest batch of phones. The iPhone 11 Pro can be purchased for Rs 99,900. This Apple iPhone is available with up to Rs 7,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank Credit, Debit or EMI transactions. Customers get up to Rs 10,800 off on exchange.

Features Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Price 99900
Chipset A13 Bionic chipset
OS iOS 13
Display OLED-5.8-inch Super Retina XDR
Internal Memory 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
Front Camera 12MP
Battery

iPhone 7

During the iPhone Days sale, Apple’s iPhone 7 is available for as low as Rs 24,999. This smartphone comes with an A10 Fusion Quad-core 64-bit processor, Retina HD display, 1,960mAh battery and more. There is also a single 12-megapixel rear camera, which supports OIS.

Features Apple iPhone 7 (32 GB)
Price Rs 24,999
Chipset Apple A10 Fusion Quad-core 64-bit Processor
OS iOS
Display Retina HD display, LED-backlit widescreen Multi-Touch display with IPS technology-4.7-inch-1334 x 750 pixel
Internal Memory 32 GB, 2 GB RAM
Rear Camera 12 MP with ƒ/1.8 aperture , OIS, 6 Element lens, High Speed Sensor, TrueTone Flash
Front Camera 7 MP FaceTime HD Camera
Battery 1960 mAh

  • Published Date: December 6, 2019 9:36 AM IST

