Flipkart has announced Knock-Out Offers on smartphones for next five days on its portal. The Flipkart Knock-Out sale will take place between June 10 and June 14 on popular smartphone brands including Xiaomi, Honor, Vivo and Oppo. The five-day sale has started already, and consumers can check out the complete list on Flipkart’s website and mobile app. Apart from discounted prices, the e-commerce portal is offering No Cost EMI options, additional exchange value, buy back guarantee scheme, and total damage protection on select smartphones. We have also listed down few top offers from the Flipkart Knock-Out sale below. You can also take a look at these offers.

Xiaomi Redmi Go at Rs 4,499 and Rs 4,799

Xiaomi launched its entry-level Redmi Go device in March. The device made its debut in India with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage configuration at Rs 4,499. The company recently introduced a new variant of the Android Go device with 16GB storage at a price tag of Rs 4,799. The Redmi Go device is currently available for purchase on Flipkart in open sale until Knock-Out sale till June 14. The website is running 5 percent SBI EMI offer and exchange offer on the phone. Interested customers can buy the Android Go device either in blue or black color variants.

Honor 9i at Rs 8,999

The Honor 9i was the first smartphone from the company to come with dual front and rear cameras. Launched at a starting price of Rs 17,999, the smartphone received multiple price cuts and can now be bought for Rs 8,999 during this Flipkart Knock-Out offer sale. The additional exchange discounts, no cost EMI and more are also applicable on the purchase.

Redmi Note 7S at Rs 10,999

Xiaomi’s latest 48-megapixel smartphone, the Redmi Note 7S, recently went on open sale. During the Flipkart Knock-Out offer between June 10 to June 14, consumers will get extra exchange value, 5 percent EMI discount with SBI cards, and discounted total damage protection plan on the purchase. Having said that, the Redmi Note 7S prices will remain same as the original launch price.

The Redmi Note 7S price in India starts from Rs 10,999 in India for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. One can also buy the 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration of the Redmi Note 7S, which will cost Rs 12,999.

Poco F1 at Rs 17,999

Xiaomi’s Poco F1 is now up for grabs at its lowest price during Flipkart Knock-Out sale. The smartphone was launched at Rs 21,999 last year, but will now retail at Rs 17,999 during this offer period. Prior to this, the Poco F1 6GB+64GB was retailing at Rs 19,999.

The limited period offer Poco F1 for Rs 17,999 is now available for purchase on Flipkart and Xiaomi’s own mi.com. However, the other two variants with 6GB+128 and 8GB+256GB are not on discount. Those will be available at their normal prices of Rs 20,999 and Rs 27,999 respectively. Xiaomi also sells a Kevlar Armoured Edition Poco F1 in 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 28,999.

Vivo V11 Pro at 23,990

One of the biggest highlights of the Vivo V11 Pro smartphone is its in-display fingerprint sensor. One can buy this smartphone for Rs 23,990 via Flipkart during Knock-Out sale. As for the specifications, the Vivo V11 Pro comes with a 6.41-inch Full HD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, 6GB RAM/64GB storage and more. In terms of imaging, there is a combination a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a 25-megapixel selfie camera. The device is backed by a small 3,400mAh battery.