Smartphones and affordable Smart TVs are currently the hot electronics segments in India. And while PC market has slowed down over the past couple of years, you can still find interesting deals on laptops. Flipkart is hosting LAP IT UP sale between June 17 and June 21 where you can get some of the best laptops at affordable prices. Here’s a look at top laptop deals on Flipkart.

Acer Predator Helios 300

The gaming laptop from Acer is usually available for Rs 104,999. However, Flipkart is offering 42 percent discount on the laptop. You can now get it for Rs 59,990. Exchange option is also available where you can get up to Rs 16,000 off. For the price, you get Intel’s 8th gen Core i5 chipset, 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD. The Acer Predator Helios 300 also comes with NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050Ti making it a good option for gamers.

Acer Aspire-series

Acer has three Aspire-series laptops on offer on Flipkart. The Acer Aspire 3 with Pentium quad-core processor, 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD and Windows 10 Home is available for Rs 17,990. You can also exchange your old laptop for new one and get up to Rs 7,500 off. This laptop is perfect for beginners.

Acer Aspire 3 with Intel’s 8th Gen Core i3 processor 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD and Windows 10 is available for Rs 29,999. The laptop is perfect for students who don’t want to do heavy duty tasks. The next is Acer Aspire 5 with Intel’s 7th Gen processor, 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD. You can buy it for Rs 39,990.

Acer Swift 3

The Acer Swift 3 with AMD Ryzen 5 quad-core processor, 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD is available for Rs 39,990. Exchange discount of up to Rs 7,500 can also be availed when you sell your old laptop for the Acer laptop.

HP top laptop deals

Flipkart has 5 HP laptops on offer. Top laptop deals are priced between Rs 20,990 and Rs 59,990. The most affordable model, HP 15q comes with dual core A9 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD. It is available for Rs 20,990. The next model is HP 15q feature Intel’s 7th Gen Core i3 chipset with 4GB RAM and 1TB storage. It is available for Rs 29,990. There is also a 15q APU dual core A9 powered model available for the same price.

The next is 15q Pentium quad core processor powered model with 4GB RAM and 1TB storage. You can buy it for Rs 24,499. Sadly, there is no exchange discount available on this model. The HP Pavilion 13 is the most premium model on offer. It comes with 8th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD. You can buy it for Rs 59,990.

Dell laptops

The Dell Inspiron 13 7000-series laptop is usually available for Rs 103,049. It is now available for Rs 89,990 after discount. Up to Rs 7,500 exchange discount is also available. For the price, you get Intel’s 8th gen Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD.

Next is the Dell Vostro 15 3000-series model that will cost you Rs 44,900. It’s a discount of Rs 15,000 compared to the usual pricing. You can also exchange your old laptop and get up to Rs 16,000 off on exchange. For the price, you get Intel’s 8th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD.

Lenovo laptops

Lenovo has two Ideapad models on offer. The Ideapad 330 APU dual core A6 model with 4GB RAM and 500GB HDD is available for just Rs 18,990. The other model comes with Intel’s 7th gen Core i3 processor with 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD. It is available for Rs 33,900. No cost EMI options, and exchange discounts up to Rs 7,500 is available when you exchange your old laptop.

Asus top laptop deals

Asus has a range of top laptop deals, starting from Rs 15,990, going all the way up to Rs 64,990. The most basic model comes with APU quad core E2 processor, 4GB RAM and 500GB HDD. It is available for Rs 15,990. The next is available for Rs 25,990 and it comes with Intel’s 7th gen Core i3 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 1TB storage.

Asus laptop with 8th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 1TB storage is also available for Rs 41,990. The Asus Vivobook 14 with Intel’s 8th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD is available for Rs 49,990. And lastly, there is Zenbook 13 with Intel’s 8th gen Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. You can buy it for Rs 64,990.