Flipkart Laptop Bonanza: Check HP, Dell, Asus laptops under Rs 60,000
News

Flipkart Laptop Bonanza sale: Check HP, Dell, Asus, Acer laptops under Rs 60,000

Deals

During the Flipkart Laptop Bonanza sale, the e-commerce giant is offering decent deals on Asus, HP, Dell and Acer laptops under Rs 60,000 in India.

  • Published: June 10, 2020 9:26 AM IST
Flipkart Laptop

Flipkart has now started hosting brand specific and other bonanza sales. The latest one is Flipkart Laptop Bonanza sale, which is already live. The four-day sale will continue until June 13. During the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering decent deals on laptops from Asus, HP, Dell, Acer, and other brands. Here, we have listed a bunch of laptops that fall under Rs 50,000 price bracket in India.

Flipkart Laptop Bonanza sale: Check laptops under Rs 60,000

As per the company’s page, interested buyers will get a 10 percent instant discount on Citi Band credit and debit card. Flipkart is currently selling the 15-inch Asus VivoBook Gaming laptop for Rs 49,990. It comes with 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB/512GB SSD, Windows 10, and NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650. The Acer Swift 3 comes with a price label of Rs 52,990. You get an 8th Gen Core i5 processor, 8GB/512GB SSD, and Windows 10.

Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India right now

There is also an HP Pavilion 14-ce laptop, which features 10th Gen Core i5 processor, 8GB/512GB SSD, and Windows 10. The 14-inch device will cost you Rs 56,990 via Flipkart. The 14-inch Asus ZenBook Core i5 8th Gen laptop is available for Rs 45,990. It comes with 8GB/256GBSSD, Windows 10, and is a thin and lightweight device.  The list also includes a 15.6-inch Lenovo Ideapad S145 laptop, which supports 10th Gen Core i5 processor.

If you can spend a little more than 60,000, then you get the Apple MacBook Air, which ships with the 5th Gen Core i5 processor. It is priced at Rs 65,990. There is also a 15.6-inch Dell G3 laptop, which ships with 8th Gen Core i5 processor. The gaming laptop is available with 8GB/512GB SSD, Windows 10, 4GB graphics, NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 Ti. There are a lot of laptops listed on Flipkart, which you can check here.

  • Published Date: June 10, 2020 9:26 AM IST

