Flipkart announces 'Love it or return it' challenge for Google Pixel 3a series: All you need to know

Google launched its Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones earlier this month. The handsets are already available for purchase via Flipkart. Now, the e-commerce giant has come up with a new ‘Love it or return it’ challenge for Google Pixel 3a series. Under the challenge, a customer can buy the Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL via Flipkart, and if the customer is not satisfied with the phone’s purchase in the three months of usage they can return it.

In addition to this, Flipkart will allow the customer to exchange the Pixel for any other smartphone at a 90 percent buyback value. The company says that its “research shows that the biggest hurdle for customers to cross when buying a phone online is the touch and feel aspect of the purchase journey. This challenge will allow mobile phone enthusiasts to try the Pixel before making a firm commitment and will reassure them about their decision.”

Do note that this Flipkart offer on the Pixel 3a series will last till May 19. Furthermore, this ‘Love it or return it’ challenge is part of the e-commerce company’s “Big Shopping Days” sale during which customers can avail Rs 4,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards along with various No Cost EMI options. But, the latter is a limited period offer. So, you will have to hurry up if you are interested in buying the latest Pixel 3a series.

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL prices, features, specifications

As for the pricing, Google has priced the Pixel 3a at Rs 39,999, while the Pixel 3a XL will set you back by Rs 44,999. Talking about the specifications, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL share the same hardware. The units house a Snapdragon 670 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Google has also included the Titan M Security Chip. The standard Pixel 3a features a 5.6-inch FHD+ display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The bigger one, on the other hand, packs a 6-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Watch: Android Q First Look

In the photography department, there is a 12-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies. The camera is equipped with features like Playground, Night Sight, Portrait Mode and HDR+ are available on the smartphone. You get a small 3,000mAh battery on the Pixel 3a, and a slightly bigger 3,700mAh battery on the Pixel 3a XL. There is also support for 18W fast wired charging. There is also a dedicated 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers and more. The handsets run stock Android Pie OS.