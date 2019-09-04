Flipkart is all set to host the mobile bonanza sale, which will kick off on September 5 and end on September 9. During the five day sale, Flipkart will offer discounts on some Asus smartphones, including Asus 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M1 and more. There will also be an extra exchange offer of Rs 3,000 on the recently launched Asus 6Z.

This device packs a motorized 48-megapixel camera. The Asus 6Z is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery. Moreover, users also get an option to avail no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv, Credit and Debit card from all banks for a period of 3 and 6 months. Read on to know more about the offers on other Asus phones.

Asus Zenfone 5Z

The Asus Zenfone 5Z will be on sale with a price tag of Rs 23,999, which is for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Originally, the handset cost Rs 28,999. As for the specifications, the smartphone comes with a 6.2-inch full HD+ display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core chipset. It comes with an 8-megapixel front camera, and a dual-camera setup at the back. This comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a secondary 8-megapixel sensor (ultra-wide-angle lens). To keep things ticking is a 3,300mAh battery with support for fast charging tech.

Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Look

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 will also be available during the Flipkart mobile bonanza sale. This device will get only Rs 500 discount. The 32GB model is priced at Rs 7,499, whereas the 64GB model will cost Rs 8,499. For the price, you get a massive 5.99-inch full HD+ display, an 8-megapixel front camera, and a dual-camera setup at the back comprising of 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel sensors. Powered by a Snapdragon 636 SoC, the smartphone comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Asus Zenfone Max M1

The Zenfone Max M1 also gets flat Rs 500 off, making it available for Rs 6,499. As for the specifications, you get a 5.45-inch HD+ display, a Snapdragon 430 SoC, 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and a 13-megapixel rear snapper. There is also an 8-megapixel camera for capturing selfies. To keep things ticking, it comes with a 4,000mAh battery.

Asus Zenfone Max M2

The Asus Zenfone Max M2, which is a budget device, will be on sale too. It will be available for Rs 7,499 for the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant during the Flipkart sale. For the price, you will get a 6.26-inch display, a 4,000mAh battery and more. The smartphone also packs a dual rear camera setup on the rear side and a single camera on the front. It is powered by a 14nm Snapdragon 632 chipset under the hood.

Features Asus Zenfone 5Z Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Zenfone Max M1 Price 29999 10999 7499 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core 64-bit Processor Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 OS Android Oreo Android Oreo 8.0 Oreo Display Super IPS Display-6.2-inches, 19:9 aspect ratio-full HD+ (2160×1080 pixels) 5.99-inch full HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio-1080x2160pixels 5.45-inch 18:9 aspect ratio-1440x720pixels Internal Memory 256GB Storage + 8GB RAM 3GB RAM with 32GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 8MP dual Camera Dual Cameras – 13MP + 5MP 13MP with LED flash Front Camera 8 MP with F2.0 aperture 8MP with LED flash 8MP Battery 3300 mAh battery 5,000mAh 4,000mAh

