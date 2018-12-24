comscore
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Discounts on Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1), Zenfone 5Z, Zenfone Max (M1) and Zenfone Lite (L1)

The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale is scheduled to kick off from December 26th till December 29, 2018.

  December 24, 2018 9:41 PM IST
Asus India is offering a number of discounts as part of the upcoming Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale. According to the details shared by the company, it has teamed up with Flipkart to offer a number of discounts and other offers to interested buyers. These offers will be available on devices including Zenfone Max Pro (M1), Zenfone 5Z, Zenfone Max (M1), and Zenfone Lite (L1). A number of other smartphone makers are also set to offer discounts for buyers during the Mobiles Bonanza Sale. The sale is scheduled to kick off from December 26 till December 29, 2018.

Diving into the offers for the four devices, Asus is offering Rs 2,000 discount on all variants of Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1). This means that the 3GB RAM and 32GB variant of the device will be available at Rs 8,999 instead of Rs 10,999, the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant will be available for Rs 10,999 instead of Rs 12,999 and the last 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant will be on sale for Rs 12,999 instead of Rs 14,999.

In addition to this, it has also teamed up with SBI to offer 10 percent additional “instant discount” for buyers who will make the purchase with the help of an SBI credit card. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI offers on credit and debit cards from “select” banks. As part of the offer, buyers can also get the Flipkart Mobile Protection offer for Rs 99 instead of Rs 799.

Moving to the next device in line, the Asus Zenfone 5Z, Asus and Flipkart are offering a discount of flat Rs 8,000 on both the 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage variant and 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage variant. This means that interested buyers can get the base variant for Rs 24,999 instead of Rs 32,999, and the top end variant for Rs 28,999 instead of Rs 36,999. Similar to the previous offer, buyers get 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit cards, a “No Cost EMI” on credit and debit cards from “select” banks and discounted Flipkart Complete Mobile Protection Plan for Rs 99.

Taking a look at offers on other devices, the company is offering a Rs 1,000 discount on Asus Zenfone Lite (L1) to reduce the price to Rs 4,999 from Rs 5,999. People who want to buy Zenfone Max (M1) will be able to get their hands on the device for Rs 6,499 instead of Rs 7,499. Buyers of both these devices can purchase Flipkart’s Complete Mobile Protection plan at a discounted price of Rs 99 along with 10 percent instant discount for SBI Credit Card holders.

  • Published Date: December 24, 2018 9:40 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 24, 2018 9:41 PM IST

