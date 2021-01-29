Big Bonanza sale ends today on 29 January and these are the last few hours when you’ll be able to grab yourself some of the best deal that the e-commerce platform has to offer on top mobile brands. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Discount on Realme C12, Poco X3, Moto G 5G, more

You can get good deals on the , Moto G and more. The sale went live on 26th January Republic Day. Flipkart is offering discounts, offers, no-cost EMI on many brands.

ICICI credit card holders also get access to some attractive offers while you also get the option to exchange your old smartphone for deals on new ones.

Here are some of the top deals you can grab:

iPhone SE discount

The iPhone SE can be bought on the last day of the sale for as low as Rs 23,490. The smartphone is retailing at Rs 33,999 on Flipkart and ICICI cardholders can avail an extra Rs 4,000 discount. If you have an old smartphone to exchange, you can also get up to Rs 16,500 off one the new iPhone SE bringing down its price to as low as Rs 23,490.

iPhone 11

The Apple iPhone 11 is retailing at Rs 48,999 during the sale which is down from its retail price of Rs 54,900. You can also get up to Rs 16,500 off if you exchange an old smartphone. Note that the exchange discounts depend on the condition of the smartphone you are exchanging.

You can also buy the 128GB variant of the iPhone 11 during the sale for Rs 54,000.

Moto G 5G

The most-affordable 5G smartphone, the Moto G 5G is available during the sale at just Rs 18,999. It comes with 6GB of RAM and a whopping 5,000mAh battery. Apart from the option of no-cost EMI, you can also exchange your old smartphone for some discount on the sale price during the Flipkart sale.

Realme Narzo 20A

The realme Narzo 20A can be purchased for as low as Rs 9,499 during the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale. In terms of specifications, it comes with 6.5-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and 5,000mah battery.

Poco M2

The Poco M2 is also available at a discounted price of Rs 11,999. ICICI bank cardholders can get an extra Rs 1,000 discount on the device bringing the retail price to Rs 10,999 on Flipkart. The M2 comes with a Snapdragon 720G Soc with a massive 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

More Discounts on smart TVs

Flipkart is offering huge discounts on smart TVs during the Flipkart sale across variant brands. The VU 55-inch is available at a discounted price of Rs 49,999. The HD Ready LED is also selling at Rs 4,000 discount at Rs 15,999.

is offering its Y Series TV starting at Rs 14,999 while its 43-inch TV is available at Rs 24,999.

Customers looking for a good deal on premium TV can buy the Samsung The Frame at a massively discounted price of Rs 78,999.