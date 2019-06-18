The five-day Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale has kicked off. The largest e-commerce company in India will be offering discounts, EMI schemes and more for branded smartphones from Xiaomi, Realme, Honor, and Samsung to name a few. The sale across smartphone category will continue until June 21. During this period, consumers who pay through Axis credit or debit cards, will also be eligible for an extra 10 percent instant discount. Flipkart is also offering Rs 250 exemption for consumers planning to buy these phones in an EMI scheme. The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale has a lot of smartphone on offer. Some of the popular smartphones in the list include Poco F1, Realme 3 Pro, Realme 3, Xiaomi Redmi 6, Honor 9i, Nokia 6.1 and more. Checkout some of the offers below.

Xiaomi Poco F1

During the Flipkart sale until June 21, the base variants of Xiaomi’s Poco F1 can be bought at a price of Rs 17,999. The price is for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Poco F1 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. It comes with 6.18-inch display, 6GB and 8GB RAM with 64GB/128GB and 256GB of storage options. It has a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup. The phone has 4,000mAh battery. You can also get extra discount on payment by Axis Bank Card. You can also exchange old phones.

Realme 3

The base variant of Realme 3 is available for purchase at Rs 8,999. This price is of 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. It also comes win a 3GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 9,999. There is also a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, which will cost you Rs 10,999. You can also get extra discount on payment by Axis Bank Card. The offer is also on exchanging old phones. The phone has been introduced with unibody Design and Gradient Color Scheme.

Watch Video: Realme 3 First Look

Consumers can buy this phone in Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue and Black colors. The Realme 3 has a 6.3-inch HD + (1520×720 pixels) display. The aspect ratio of this smartphone is 19:9 with waterdrop notch. Apart from this, the protection of the Corning Gorilla Glass has been given. The MediaTek Helio P70 is a SoC in the phone whose clock speed is 2.1GHz. With the micro SD card the phone’s storage can be increased to 256 GB.

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro can be purchased for Rs 13,999 during the sale. The smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch IPS LCD 2.5D curved display with FHD + (2340×1080 pixels) resolution. This phone has a Gorilla Glass 5 panel. The phone has an octa-core CPU with Snapdragon 710 SoC. It has 2.2GHz and Adreno 616 GPU. The phone’s storage can be increased to 256GB via micro SD card. There is a dual camera setup in the back of the phone. The first sensor is 16-megapixels and the second sensor is 5-megapixels. The phone has a 25-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. You can also get extra discount on payment by Axis Bank Card.

Xiaomi Redmi 6

The 32GB storage variant of Redmi 6 with 3GB RAM can be purchased during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza for Rs 7,499. The smartphone also comes in a 64GB storage with 3GB of RAM. It can be purchased for Rs 8,499 during the sale. You can also get extra discount on payment by Axis Bank Cards. This smartphone offers Helio P22 Octa Core SoC, HD+ display, dual camera and other features. You can also exchange old phones.