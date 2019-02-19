Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale kicks off today: Discounts on Realme 2 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, iPhone XR, Poco F1 and more

Flipkart is hosting a five-day sale, which is called as Mobile Bonanza. The e-commerce giant is offering attractive discounts, Cashbacks and no-cost EMI on devices from Apple, Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi and other brands. In a bid to tempt customers, Flipkart is offering “never seen before price” and “earth-shattering price” on several smartphones, including Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1, iPhone XR, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, Motorola One, Vivo V9 Pro, Galaxy S8 and others.

Customers interested in buying these, can get 10 percent of instant discount on Axis Bank Credit and Debit cards in addition to standard discount. The sale is already live and will last until February 23. Here’s a look at the top and best deals on Flipkart’s Mobile Bonanza Sale:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

The e-commerce giant is offering the Redmi Note 6 Pro at a discounted price of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB and 6GB RAM. It was originally launched in India in December 2018 with a price tag of Rs 13,999. The discount seems to have after the Chinese company announced that it will take the wraps off the Redmi Note 7 on February 28 in the country. The handset is eligible for no-cost EMI and exchange discount.

Realme 2 Pro

The Realme 2 Pro, which is built around the Snapdragon 660 chipset, is available for Rs 11,990 for the standard 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. Interestingly, buyers can get up to Rs 11,950 off on exchange of an old device and avail EMI starting from Rs 432 per month. The Realme C1 (2019) is also on the sale, which can be purchased for Rs 7,499 for the 2GB/32GB configuration and Rs 8,499 for the 3GB/32GB configuration.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

The budget Zenfone Max Pro M2 is available for Rs 11,999 during the five-day sale. It offers a Snapdragon 660 SoC, dual rear camera setup, Android Oreo and a massive 5,000mAh battery. The handset is eligible for no cost EMI and exchange discount. The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is also available at a discounted rate of Rs 8,499, which means customers are getting a discount of Rs 2,500 from its launch price. It is powered by a Snapdragon 636 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. There is Asus Zenfone Lite L1 as well, priced at Rs 4,999, down from Rs 6,999. One can get an exchange discount of Rs 4,950.

Vivo V9 Pro

The Vivo V9 Pro, which offers a mid-range Snapdragon 660 chipset, is available for Rs 12,490, Additionally, the handset was recently available for Rs 13,990. One can get up to 13,750 off on exchange of an old device. The handset packs a dual rear camera setup and is kept alive by a 3,260mAh battery. The smartphone is eligible for a no-cost EMI that starts from Rs 465 per month.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

Xiaomi Poco F1

The Xiaomi Poco F1 is also available with a starting price label of Rs 17,999 during the five days sale. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and packs a 4,000mAh battery. There is also a dual rear camera setup and 6.18-inch notched display. It offers stereo speakers, Infrared face recognition and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Apple iPhone XR

Apple fans can also get the latest iPhone XR at a discounted rate of 64,999, down from Rs 76,900, which seems to be really good deal. There is no cost EMI as well, that starts at Rs 11,334 per month. You can also an exchange discount of up to Rs 13,750. The website is also offering discounts on the iPhone Xs, iPhone X Max and iPhone SE. The last iPhone is available for Rs 16,999.

Samsung Galaxy S8

Customers willing to purchase Samsung Galaxy S8, can get it for Rs 30,990, down from Rs 49,990. You can get no-cost EMI, starting from Rs 3,444 per month for nine months. If you have a device that you want to exchange and purchase it, then you can get up to Rs 13,750 exchange discount. The Galaxy S8 is Samsung’s flagship device, which was launched in the year 2017. There are other deals as well on the Honor 9N, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Oppo F9 Pro and more.