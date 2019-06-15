comscore Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale starts June 17: Offers, discounts
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale starts June 17: Offers, discounts on Xiaomi, Honor, Realme, Samsung and more
News

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale starts June 17: Offers, discounts on Xiaomi, Honor, Realme, Samsung and more

Deals

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale will start from June 17 and will continue until June 21. During the five-day sale, there will be various offers, discounts, EMI schemes and more on the smartphones.

  • Published: June 15, 2019 3:06 PM IST
flipkart bonanza

Flipkart, one of the largest e-commerce company in India, has announced ‘Flipkart Mobile Bonanza’ sale on its platform. The sale across smartphone category will start from June 17 and will continue until June 21. During the five-day sale, there will be various offers, discounts, EMI schemes and more on Flipkart. You can buy smartphones at cheap prices during this time. The complete mobile damage protection is also being given on the smartphones.

During Flipkart Mobile Bonanza, consumers who pay through Axis credit or debit cards, will be given a 10 percent discount discount. Apart from this, the exemption of 250 rupees will be given to EMI. Here’s a list of smartphones that will be offered during the sale.

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in June 2019; Galaxy M10, Realme 3, Redmi Note 7 and more

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in June 2019; Galaxy M10, Realme 3, Redmi Note 7 and more

Xiaomi Redmi 6

The 32GB storage variant of Redmi 6 with 3GB RAM can be purchased during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza for Rs 7,499. The smartphone also comes in a 64GB storage with 3GB of RAM. It can be purchased for Rs 8,499 during the sale. You can also get extra discount on payment by Axis Bank Cards. This smartphone offers Helio P22 Octa Core SoC, HD+ display, dual camera and other features. You can also exchange old phones.

Realme 3

The base variants of Realme 3 can be bought at an initial price of Rs 8,999. This price is of 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. It comes with a variant of 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, which can be bought at a price of 9,999 rupees. Its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variants can be purchased for Rs.10,999. You can also get extra discount on payment by Axis Bank Card. You can also exchange old phones. The phone has been introduced with unibody Design and Gradient Color Scheme.

Watch Video: Realme 3 First Look

Consumers can buy this phone in Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue and Black color. The Realme 3 has a 6.3-inch HD + (1520 × 720 pixels) display. The aspect ratio of this smartphone is 19:9 with waterdrop notch. Apart from this, the protection of the Corning Gorilla Glass has been given. The MediaTek Helio P70 is a SoC in the phone whose clock speed is 2.1GHz. With the micro SD card the phone’s storage can be increased to 256 GB.

Xiaomi Poco F1

During the Flipkart sale until June 21, the base variants of Xiaomi’s Poco F1 can be bought at a price of Rs 17,999. The price is of 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Poco F1 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. It comes with 6.18-inch display, 6GB and 8GB RAM with 64GB/128GB and 256GB of storage options. It has a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup. The phone has 4,000mAh battery. You can also get extra discount on payment by Axis Bank Card. You can also exchange old phones.

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in June 2019: Galaxy M40, Honor 20i, Poco F1, Oppo K1 and more

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in June 2019: Galaxy M40, Honor 20i, Poco F1, Oppo K1 and more

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro can be purchased for Rs 13999 during the sale. The smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch IPS LCD 2.5D curved display with FHD + (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) resolution. This phone has a Gorilla Glass 5 panel. The phone has an octa-core CPU with Snapdragon 710 SoC. It has 2.2GHz and Adreno 616 GPU. The phone’s storage can be increased to 256GB via micro SD card. There is a dual camera setup in the back of the phone. The first sensor is 16 megapixels and the second sensor is 5 megapixels. The phone has a 25 megapixel selfie camera with f / 2.0 aperture. You can also get extra discount on payment by Axis Bank Card. You can also exchange old pho

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 15, 2019 3:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: Offers, discounts
thumb-img
News
Airtel Digital TV offering more than 100 long-term plans
thumb-img
News
Tata Sky introduces Room TV Service for multi-TV subscribers
thumb-img
News
Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2019

Editor's Pick

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: Offers, discounts
Deals
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: Offers, discounts
Google Pixel 4 live image leaked online

News

Google Pixel 4 live image leaked online

Realme 3 now receiving new update with Lock Screen Magazine and more

News

Realme 3 now receiving new update with Lock Screen Magazine and more

TCL Smart TV Days on Amazon

Deals

TCL Smart TV Days on Amazon

Huawei phones reportedly showing advertisements on lockscreen

News

Huawei phones reportedly showing advertisements on lockscreen

Most Popular

Black Shark 2 Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 First Impressions

Honor 20 Review

Honor 20i first impressions

WhatsApp will take legal action against people sending bulk messages

Google Pixel 4 live image leaked online

Tamil Nadu woman scolded for TikTok addiction by husband; drank poison

Realme 3 now receiving new update with Lock Screen Magazine and more

Huawei phones reportedly showing advertisements on lockscreen

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: Offers, discounts

Deals

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: Offers, discounts
Realme C2 to be available in offline market from June 15

News

Realme C2 to be available in offline market from June 15
Vivo Z1 Pro to launch soon with Snapdragon 700 series SoC

News

Vivo Z1 Pro to launch soon with Snapdragon 700 series SoC
JVC launches 6 new Smart LED TV in India

News

JVC launches 6 new Smart LED TV in India
World Cup Mania on Flipkart: Deals on Android Smart TVs

Deals

World Cup Mania on Flipkart: Deals on Android Smart TVs

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 3 Smartphone यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, नई अपडेट से मिल रहे हैं ये फीचर्स

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale 17 जून 2019 से होगी शुरू, इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेगा डिस्काउंट

Xiaomi Redmi जल्द लॉन्च करेगा दुनिया का पहला 64 MP कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन

Fathers Day 2019: पांच हजार रुपये से कम के ये डिवाइस आपके पिता की हेल्थ से लेकर एंटरटेनमेंट का रखेंगे ध्यान

Realme C2 Smartphone आज से अब 8 हजार ऑफलाइन स्टोर्स पर भी मिलेगा

News

WhatsApp will take legal action against people sending bulk messages
News
WhatsApp will take legal action against people sending bulk messages
Google Pixel 4 live image leaked online

News

Google Pixel 4 live image leaked online
Tamil Nadu woman scolded for TikTok addiction by husband; drank poison

News

Tamil Nadu woman scolded for TikTok addiction by husband; drank poison
Realme 3 now receiving new update with Lock Screen Magazine and more

News

Realme 3 now receiving new update with Lock Screen Magazine and more
Huawei phones reportedly showing advertisements on lockscreen

News

Huawei phones reportedly showing advertisements on lockscreen