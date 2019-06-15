Flipkart, one of the largest e-commerce company in India, has announced ‘Flipkart Mobile Bonanza’ sale on its platform. The sale across smartphone category will start from June 17 and will continue until June 21. During the five-day sale, there will be various offers, discounts, EMI schemes and more on Flipkart. You can buy smartphones at cheap prices during this time. The complete mobile damage protection is also being given on the smartphones.

During Flipkart Mobile Bonanza, consumers who pay through Axis credit or debit cards, will be given a 10 percent discount discount. Apart from this, the exemption of 250 rupees will be given to EMI. Here’s a list of smartphones that will be offered during the sale.

Xiaomi Redmi 6

The 32GB storage variant of Redmi 6 with 3GB RAM can be purchased during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza for Rs 7,499. The smartphone also comes in a 64GB storage with 3GB of RAM. It can be purchased for Rs 8,499 during the sale. You can also get extra discount on payment by Axis Bank Cards. This smartphone offers Helio P22 Octa Core SoC, HD+ display, dual camera and other features. You can also exchange old phones.

Realme 3

The base variants of Realme 3 can be bought at an initial price of Rs 8,999. This price is of 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. It comes with a variant of 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, which can be bought at a price of 9,999 rupees. Its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variants can be purchased for Rs.10,999. You can also get extra discount on payment by Axis Bank Card. You can also exchange old phones. The phone has been introduced with unibody Design and Gradient Color Scheme.

Watch Video: Realme 3 First Look

Consumers can buy this phone in Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue and Black color. The Realme 3 has a 6.3-inch HD + (1520 × 720 pixels) display. The aspect ratio of this smartphone is 19:9 with waterdrop notch. Apart from this, the protection of the Corning Gorilla Glass has been given. The MediaTek Helio P70 is a SoC in the phone whose clock speed is 2.1GHz. With the micro SD card the phone’s storage can be increased to 256 GB.

Xiaomi Poco F1

During the Flipkart sale until June 21, the base variants of Xiaomi’s Poco F1 can be bought at a price of Rs 17,999. The price is of 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Poco F1 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. It comes with 6.18-inch display, 6GB and 8GB RAM with 64GB/128GB and 256GB of storage options. It has a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup. The phone has 4,000mAh battery. You can also get extra discount on payment by Axis Bank Card. You can also exchange old phones.

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro can be purchased for Rs 13999 during the sale. The smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch IPS LCD 2.5D curved display with FHD + (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) resolution. This phone has a Gorilla Glass 5 panel. The phone has an octa-core CPU with Snapdragon 710 SoC. It has 2.2GHz and Adreno 616 GPU. The phone’s storage can be increased to 256GB via micro SD card. There is a dual camera setup in the back of the phone. The first sensor is 16 megapixels and the second sensor is 5 megapixels. The phone has a 25 megapixel selfie camera with f / 2.0 aperture. You can also get extra discount on payment by Axis Bank Card. You can also exchange old pho