Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale starts November 14: Offers on Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung phones

Ahead of the big Mobile Bonanza sale, Flipkart has revealed all the offers and discounts on phones. Here's a look at the best deals on devices from major brands.

  • Published: November 11, 2019 6:22 PM IST
Flipkart is all set to host a big Mobile Bonanza sale, which will kick off on November 14. This five-day sale will end on November 18. The e-commerce giant is offering discounts on a wide variety of smartphones from all brands, including Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, Apple, Vivo and more. Ahead of the sale, the company has revealed all the offers on phones. Here is a look at the best deals on devices from major brands.

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale deals on mobile phones

During Flipkart‘s Mobile Bonanza sale, the Realme 5 will be on sale, which will cost Rs 8,999. It offers a 5,000mAh battery, a quad rear camera setup, a 6.5-inch display and more. The entry-level Realme 3i will be available for Rs 7,499, while the Realme 3 for Rs 7,999. One will be able to buy the Realme 3 Pro for Rs 9,999. It packs a Snapdragon 710 SoC, a 4,045mAh battery, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, and more.

The Vivo Z1 Pro will be priced at Rs 13,990, while the Vivo Z1x at Rs 15,990. HMD Global’s budget Nokia 6.1 Plus smartphone will cost Rs 8,999 during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale. It offers a premium glass design, and a notched display. Customers will also be able to buy the Motorola One Action for Rs 10,999. The company will be selling the Realme X for Rs 15,999. You can also go for the iPhone 8, which will be available for Rs 33,999. The iPhone 11 series price will start from Rs 64,900. Flipkart will sell the Honor 20 for Rs 24,999, and the Pixel 3a device for Rs 29,999.

Buyers looking for Redmi 8A phone, can get for Rs 6,499 during Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale. The Redmi 8 will also be on the sale. Flipkart will sell this phone for Rs 7,999. The Infinix Hot 8, which comes with a 5,000mAh battery, and a 6.5-inch display, will cost Rs 6,999. The recently launched Infinix S5 will be priced at Rs 8,999. You will be able to buy the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 for Rs 8,499. It features a snapdragon 636 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery and more. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S9, which is a flagship phone, will be available for as low as Rs 27,999.

Features Vivo Z1 Pro Realme 5 Infinix Hot 8
Price 14990 9999 6999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 9 Pie
Display 6.53-inch Full HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1080 x 2340 pixels 6.5-inch HD+-720x1600pixels 6.5-inch HD+
Internal Memory 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Triple – 13MP + 2MP + low light sensor
Front Camera 32MP 13MP 8MP
Battery 5000mAh 5,000mAh 5,000mAh

  • Published Date: November 11, 2019 6:22 PM IST

