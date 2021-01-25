comscore Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Offers on Realme C12, Poco X3 and more
The Flipkart sale includes discounts on popular budget phones such as the Realme C12, the Poco X3, iPhone 11, and more.

flipkart mobiles bonanza

Flipkart is back with its Mobiles Bonanza sale, which has now commenced in India. The sale, which will go on until January 29, includes offers and discounts on a wide range of smartphones, both budget, and high-end smartphones. Also Read - Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro will be available on Flipkart

The Flipkart sale includes discounts on popular budget phones such as the Realme C12, the Poco X3, iPhone 11, and more. Interested buyers can also get an instant discount of 10 percent on ICICI Bank cards and EMI transactions. Here’s a look at the offers. Also Read - Flipkart, Amazon sale: Discounts on mobile phones, Smart TVs and more

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale deals

As part of the sale, the Realme C12 and the Realme Narzo 20A now start at Rs 8,499, the Realme 6 Pro at Rs 15,999, the Realme C3 at Rs 7,999, the Poco C3 at Rs 7,499, the Poco X3 at Rs 15,999, the Poco M2 Pro at Rs 11,999, and the Samsung Galaxy F41 at Rs 15,499. Also Read - Flipkart Big Savings Days sale begins for Plus users: Top 5 smartphones deals

The Xiaomi Mi 10T now starts at Rs 25,999, the Realme 7 Pro at Rs 19,999, the Realme 6i at Rs 11,999, and the Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition at Rs 8,999.

The high-end Motorola Razr 5G foldable smartphone is priced at Rs 99,999 while the Apple iPhone 11 is priced at Rs 49,999 as part of the sale. This also includes the iPhone 12 from Rs 77,990, the iPhone 12 Mini from Rs 67,900. Asus ROG Phone 3 starting at Rs 42,999, the iPhone SE at Rs 31,999, the iPhone XR at Rs 39,999, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ at Rs 43,999, and the LG Wing at Rs 64,990. The Google Pixel 4a is also available at Rs 30,990.

Other smartphones included during the sale are the Motorola Moto G 5G (Rs 17,999), the Redmi 9 Prime (from Rs 9,499), the Poco M2 (from Rs 8,499), the Realme Narzo 20 Pro (from Rs 13,999), the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (from Rs 14,999), and more smartphones.

Additionally, the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza also provides buyers with complete mobile protection, no-cost EMI, and exchange offers.

You can visit the Flipkart website to know more about the ongoing sale and grab yourself a new smartphone.

Published Date: January 25, 2021 7:09 PM IST
  • Published Date: January 25, 2021 7:09 PM IST

