Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Apple iPhone XR at Rs 74,900, iPhone 6S Plus at Rs 30,999 and other deals

Flipkart is offering big discount on both old and new iPhone models during Mobiles Bonanza sale.

  • Published: December 28, 2018 5:30 PM IST
Flipkart’s Mobiles Bonanza Sale is being held from December 26 to December 29 and while the deals are mainly centered around Android devices, there are also exciting offers on iPhones. Apple iPhones have always been considered the most expensive in the premium smartphone segment and if you have been holding on because of price then this new offer from Flipkart might seem interesting to you. All the three new iPhone models – the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max – are available at discounts during the Mobiles Bonanza sale. In addition, Flipkart is also offering the lowest price yet on iPhone 7 and discounted price on popular models like the iPhone SE and iPhone 6S. Here is a look at the top deals on iPhone during the Mobiles Bonanza sale:

Apple iPhone XR from Rs 74,900

Apple iPhone XR was launched alongside iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in September and it went on sale in October. The iPhone XR was launched at a starting price of Rs 76,900 in India and during the sale, it is available for Rs 74,900. The cheapest iPhone for 2018 is being discounted by Rs 2,000 during the sale. The iPhone XR is easily the best iPhone one can buy right now, despite being not as well specced as the iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max.

Apple iPhone XR Review: The iPhone that serves you well

Apple iPhone XR Review: The iPhone that serves you well

The iPhone XR features an aluminum body with glass back and is powered by Apple A12 Bionic chipset coupled with 3GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB or 256GB internal storage. It sports a 6.1-inch LCD display and edge-to-edge display design with support for Face ID. There is a single 12-megapixel camera on the back and a 7-megapixel selfie shooter. The iPhone XR runs iOS 12, supports wireless charging and is available in Black, Red, Yellow, Blue, Coral and White colors.

Apple iPhone XS from Rs 94,900

Apple iPhone XS is the successor to iPhone X, which was launched last year as the first major redesign for iPhone in four years. The iPhone XS, like its predecessor, sports a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge OLED display and uses stainless casing with glass back for wireless charging. It is also powered by Apple A12 Bionic chipset but comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 256GB or 512GB storage. There is a dual 12-megapixel rear camera setup and a single 7-megapixel selfie shooter. It also uses Face ID for biometric authentication and comes in space grey, silver or gold color options.

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max Review: Excessive indulgence

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max Review: Excessive indulgence

Apple iPhone SE starting from Rs 16,999

Apple iPhone SE is considered to be the best-selling iPhone in India. The smartphone was launched as a special edition device in 2016 and is available for Rs 16,999 during the Mobiles Bonanza sale. The iPhone SE was launched at Rs 39,000 and has seen multiple drops that made it attractive to Indian smartphone users. The iPhone SE comes with a 4-inch display, Apple A9 processor, 12-megapixel rear camera, 1.2-megapixel selfie camera and 32GB internal storage.

Apple iPhone SE review: Small, powerful

Apple iPhone SE review: Small, powerful

Apple iPhone 6S and 6S Plus starting from Rs 25,999

Apple iPhone 6S became the second smartphone after iPhone SE to be manufactured locally in India. During the Mobiles Bonanza Sale, Flipkart is offering the device for Rs 25,999 while the iPhone 6S Plus is listed for 30,999. The iPhone 6S is getting discounted by Rs 5,000 while the iPhone 6S Plus is getting a discount of Rs 4,000.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Hands-On

Apple iPhone 7 starting at Rs 34,999

Apple iPhone 7 with 32GB storage is listed for Rs 34,999 on Flipkart during Mobiles Bonanza Sale. This is effectively the lowest ever price on the smartphone and making it a strong choice in the sub-Rs 40,000 price segment. It features a 4.7-inch display, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, Apple A10 Fusion chip, 12-megapixel rear camera, 7-megapixel selfie camera and is backed by a 1,960mAh battery.

