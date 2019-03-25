comscore
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Asus Zenfone 5Z for Rs 21,999, Max Pro M2 for Rs 9,999, Lite L1 for Rs 4,999 and more

The special discount on Asus smartphones during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale will be applicable between March 25 and March 28.

  Published: March 25, 2019 1:31 PM IST
The Walmart-owned e-commerce giant, Flipkart, has started its four-day smartphone sale called Mobiles Bonanza Sale which starts today (March 25) and will go on till March 28. During the sale period, smartphones will be available at interesting discounts, and Asus has also slashed prices of some of its devices. Here’s a look at all the offers.

Asus Zenfone Lite L1

The entry-level smartphone from Asus, the Zenfone Lite L1, is usually priced at Rs 5,999, but with a flat discount, you will be able to purchase it for just Rs 4,999. The company is also offering no cost EMI options for 3 and 6 months, and complete mobile protection plan worth Rs 399 for just Rs 9.

Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Look

Asus Zenfone Max M1, Zenfone Max Pro M1

Last year’s affordable smartphones are getting up to flat Rs 1,000 discount. The Zenfone Max M1 which is priced at Rs 7,499 will be available at a flat Rs 1,000 discount, and you will be able to purchase it for just Rs 6,499. The complete mobile protection plan can also be purchased for Rs 99, which is otherwise priced at Rs 399.

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review: Returning to the budget segment

The Zenfone Max Pro M1, on the other hand, is getting flat Rs 500 off. There are three variants – 3GB RAM model priced at Rs 8,499, but will be available for Rs 7,999. The 4GB RAM model is priced at Rs 10,499, and will be available for Rs 9,999, whereas the top end variant is priced at Rs 12,499, and will be available for Rs 11,999. The complete mobile protection plan which is usually available for Rs 799, will be available for Rs 99.

Asus Zenfone Max M2 Review: A value for money proposition

Asus Zenfone Max M2, Zenfone Max Pro M2

The Zenfone Max M2 and Max Pro M2 are successors to the Zenfone Max M1 and Max Pro M1. The new smartphones come with a notched display, better design, and improved hardware. The 3GB RAM model of Zenfone Max M2 is priced at Rs 8,499 and will be available for Rs 7,999 after Rs 500 discount. The 4GB RAM model is priced at Rs 10,499 and will be offered for Rs 9,999. Complete mobile protection plan can be availed for Rs 99.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, Zenfone Max M2 First Impressions: Bringing some serious competition

The Pro variant, on the other hand, will be available for Rs 9,999 for the base model with 3GB RAM, Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM model, and Rs 13,999 for the 6GB RAM model. Complete mobile protection plan worth Rs 1,299 can be availed for Rs 99, and 3/6 month no cost EMI options are also available.

Asus Zenfone 5Z Review: Slaying the flagship killer in its own yard

Asus Zenfone 5Z

The company’s flagship smartphone from last year, the Zenfone 5Z will be available at a flat discount of Rs 3,000. This brings down the cost of base model with 64GB storage at Rs 21,999, 128GB model for Rs 24,999 and 256GB model for Rs 28,999. The complete mobile protection plan which is usually priced at Rs 2,499 can be availed for Rs 399.

  Published Date: March 25, 2019 1:31 PM IST

