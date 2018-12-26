Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale kicks off: Deals on Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, Realme 2 Pro, Honor 9N and more

Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce company Flipkart has kicked off another round of festive sale designed for mobiles. The four-day Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale has started today (December 26), and will continue till Saturday (December 29). The firm says that this is the last “call of 2018 to get your dream phone at a super-low price.” The Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale offers deals across various smartphone brands like Realme, Nokia, Motorola, Honor, Asus and more.

Asus India separately announced partnership with Flipkart for this sale. According to the details shared by the company, it has teamed up with Flipkart to offer a number of discounts and other offers on devices including Zenfone Max Pro (M1), Zenfone 5Z, Zenfone Max (M1), and Zenfone Lite (L1).

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, which was launched early this year as a Flipkart exclusive, has become one of the best-selling devices in the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment. The smartphone has seen multiple price cuts because of the launch of Zenfone Max Pro M2 and will be available at a starting price of Rs 8,999 during the Mobile Bonanza Sale. In addition, Flipkart will also be offering exchange offers, purchase buyback guarantee and smartphone secure solution starting at Rs 99, and no cost EMI.

Asus Zenfone 5Z

Moving to the next device in line, the Asus Zenfone 5Z is being offered at a discount of Rs 8,000 on both the 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage variant and 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage variant. This means that interested buyers can get the base variant for Rs 24,999 instead of Rs 32,999, and the top end variant for Rs 28,999 instead of Rs 36,999. Similar to the previous offer, buyers get 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit cards, a “No Cost EMI” on credit and debit cards from “select” banks and discounted Flipkart Complete Mobile Protection Plan for Rs 99.

Asus Zenfone Max M2 and Zenfone Max Pro M2

Flipkart will also offer the Zenfone Max M2 and Zenfone Max Pro M2 during its Mobiles Bonanza sale starting December 26. The Asus Zenfone Max M2 is a budget smartphone available at a starting price of Rs 9,999 while Zenfone Max Pro M2 is a powerful variant starting at Rs 12,999.

Realme 2 Pro

During the Mobiles Bonanza Sale, Flipkart is offering the Realme 2 Pro at a starting price of Rs 12,990. The smartphone was launched at a starting price of Rs 13,990 and after discount, it is one of the cheapest devices with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset. The smartphone is being dubbed as best all-rounder under Rs 15,000 by the e-commerce platform.

Nokia 5.1 Plus

Nokia 5.1 Plus is the smartphone one should look at if they want timely software updates and access to stock Android on their device. During the Mobiles Bonanza sale, Flipkart is offering the smartphone for Rs 9,999, which is same as the price seen during Big Shopping Days sale.

Honor 9N

Honor 9N has become a constant fixture at every sale on Flipkart. The smartphone was launched a few months back and has received multiple price cuts and during Mobiles Bonanza sale, it will be available at a starting price of Rs 8,999.

Watch Video: Honor 10 First Look India

Other Deals

Apart from these major deals, Flipkart will be offering the Galaxy On6 and Galaxy On8 from Samsung at Rs 9,990 and Rs 12,990 respectively. The Asus Zenfone Lite L1 will be available for Rs 4,999 while Realme C1, Realme 2 and Motorola One Power will retail for Rs 7,499, Rs 9,499 and Rs 14,999 respectively. There are also deals on Nokia 6.1 Plus, Honor 7S and Apple iPhones during the Mobiles Bonanza sale.