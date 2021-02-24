comscore Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale begins: iPhone 11, Poco X3, Realme Narzo 20A and other phones discounted
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: iPhone 11, Poco X3, Realme Narzo 20A and other popular phones discounted

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale begins: Discount offer of iPhone 11, Poco X3, Realme Narzo 20A and other popular smartphones. Take a look.

Flipkart is hosting Mobiles Bonanza sale on the platform starting today. For the sale, Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount on shopping with a credit card and on EMI transactions. During the sale, several phones including the Realme C12, the Poco C3, the Poco X3, the iPhone 11, among others are selling with massive discount offers. The Flipkart sale will continue until February 28. Meanwhile, Amazon is also hosting Fab Phones Fest that will end today on Feb 24. Also Read - Moto e7 Power review: A lot to like at Rs 7,499

Let’s take a quick look at some of the best offers available during the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G price leaked, could be the most affordable 5G smartphone in India

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Top offers

Realme C12 is available at a discounted price of Rs 8,499. Realme Narzo 20A is also available at a discounted price of Rs 8,499. Additionally, the ICICI bank offer with 10 percent instant discount is available. Also Read - Flipkart Cooling Days sale: Best deals on ACs, refrigerators, coolers

Poco C3 is available at a discounted price of Rs 6,999 while the Poco X3 is selling for a lower price of Rs 15,499. After applying the ICICI bank offer, the Poco X3 can be grabbed at Rs 15,499.

poco x3

Realme 7 is also available with discount during the Flipkart sale. The phone is available at a much lower price of Rs 13,999. This is inclusive of Rs 1,000 off on exchange.

Another good deal is on the Realme 7 Pro. The phone is available with a price tag of Rs 17,999. This price is inclusive of the Rs 1,000 of on exchange or prepaid order.

Redmi 9 Prime, which launched in India last year is selling a price tag of Rs 9,499. Additionally, the ICICI bank offer with 10 percent instant discount is available.

iPhone 11 is also discounted on Flipkart. The phone is available at a discounted price of Rs 48,999. This price is inclusive of the ICICI Bank offer.

In addition, the iPhone XR is available at a discounted price of Rs 39,999 inclusive of the ICICI 10 percent instant discount bank offer. iPhone SE (2020) is selling at a discounted price of Rs 30,999.

Poco M2 is available at a lower price of Rs 8,999 while the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is selling at a discounted price of Rs 13,999. These prices are inclusive of the ICICI bank offer. The Poco M2 Pro is selling at a discounted price of Rs 10,999.

  Published Date: February 24, 2021 1:35 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 24, 2021 1:35 PM IST

