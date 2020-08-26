comscore Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Deals on Realme 6, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
  • Home
  • Deals
  • Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Deals on Realme 6, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and more
News

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Deals on Realme 6, Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and more

Deals

As for the deals, the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is currently available for Rs 22,999 during Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale.

  • Published: August 26, 2020 2:10 PM IST
Realme 6i First Impressions 1

Flipkart is hosting Mobiles Bonanza sale on its platform, which will last until August 28. The e-commerce giant is offering decent deals on a variety of phones. Some of the devices are still available with the same old price tags. But, Flipkart is giving an additional Rs 1,000 discount on select handsets on the exchange of an old phone. As for the deals, the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is currently available for Rs 22,999. Also Read - Gionee Max launched with 5,000mAh battery at Rs 5,999: Check details

For the same price, you will get the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It features Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC and 48-megapixel rear camera setup. On the purchase of this device, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 14,200 off on exchange. You can also go for the standard Xiaomi Redmi K20 phone, which will cost Rs 19,999, as per the site. You can also get up to Rs 16,200 off on the exchange of your old smartphone. This handset packs a Snapdragon 730 SoC. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 Pro flash sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

If you are looking for a phone under Rs 15,000, then you can go for the Realme 6 phone. This budget device packs a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, a 4,300mAh battery, a 90Hz display, and a 30W fast charger. The Realme 6 smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999. The iQOO 3 is currently available with a price label of Rs 34,990. But, you can buy this device for Rs 31,990. On Flipkart, this price is valid on the prepaid transaction. The exchange offer is available on a pin code basis. Also Read - Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, offers

The Oppo Reno 2F is also on sale and you can get it for Rs 17,990. For the same price, you will get 256GB storage and 6GB RAM model, which sounds great. The key highlights of this Oppo phone are a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, quad rear camera setup, 4,000mAh battery, 6.5-inch AMOLED display, pop-up camera, and more. You will get up to Rs 14,200 off on the exchange of your old phone.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 26, 2020 2:10 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

4.67

26999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 13MP
Realme 6

Realme 6

14999

Android 10 (Q)
Octa-core, Up to 2.05GHz MediaTek Helio G90T Processor
64MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait lens + 2MP Macro lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Check top deals
Deals
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Check top deals
Vivo Y20 and Vivo Y20i launched in India: All you need to know

News

Vivo Y20 and Vivo Y20i launched in India: All you need to know

Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 and Inspire 2 wearables launched

Wearables

Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 and Inspire 2 wearables launched

Gionee Max launched with 5,000mAh battery at Rs 5,999

News

Gionee Max launched with 5,000mAh battery at Rs 5,999

Asus ROG Phone 3 goes on sale at 12 noon via Flipkart

News

Asus ROG Phone 3 goes on sale at 12 noon via Flipkart

Most Popular

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Vivo Y20 and Vivo Y20i launched in India: All you need to know

Gionee Max launched with 5,000mAh battery at Rs 5,999

Asus ROG Phone 3 goes on sale at 12 noon via Flipkart

Infinix Hot 9 Pro flash sale today on Flipkart at 12PM

Asus Zenfone 7 series to launch today

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

Related Topics

Related Stories

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Check top deals

Deals

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Check top deals
Gionee Max launched with 5,000mAh battery at Rs 5,999

News

Gionee Max launched with 5,000mAh battery at Rs 5,999
List of Phones with Quad camera under 20000

Top Products

List of Phones with Quad camera under 20000
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Best Dual Sim Phones under 15000

Top Products

Best Dual Sim Phones under 15000

हिंदी समाचार

Asus ZenFone 7 और 7 Pro स्मार्टफोन 64MP फ्लिप कैमरा, 90Hz AMOLED Display के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Vivo ने बजट रेंज में लॉन्च किया Y20 सीरीज, ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा और 5,000mAh बैटरी से है लेैस

BGR.in से जून 2020 में जुड़े 1 करोड़ से ज्यादा यूजर्स, दर्ज की 4.5 गुना ग्रोथ

Oppo F17 सीरीज 2 सितंबर को होगी लॉन्च, जानिए क्या हो सकती है कीमत

चुटकी में अकाउंट खाली कर देंगें ये 23 खतरनाक ऐप्स, तुरंत करें स्मार्टफोन से डिलीट

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India
Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Features

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay
Realme C12 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C12 Camera Review
Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Vivo Y20 and Vivo Y20i launched in India: All you need to know
News
Vivo Y20 and Vivo Y20i launched in India: All you need to know
Gionee Max launched with 5,000mAh battery at Rs 5,999

News

Gionee Max launched with 5,000mAh battery at Rs 5,999
Asus ROG Phone 3 goes on sale at 12 noon via Flipkart

News

Asus ROG Phone 3 goes on sale at 12 noon via Flipkart
Infinix Hot 9 Pro flash sale today on Flipkart at 12PM

News

Infinix Hot 9 Pro flash sale today on Flipkart at 12PM
Asus Zenfone 7 series to launch today

News

Asus Zenfone 7 series to launch today

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers