Flipkart is hosting Mobiles Bonanza sale on its platform, which will last until August 28. The e-commerce giant is offering decent deals on a variety of phones. Some of the devices are still available with the same old price tags. But, Flipkart is giving an additional Rs 1,000 discount on select handsets on the exchange of an old phone. As for the deals, the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro is currently available for Rs 22,999. Also Read - Gionee Max launched with 5,000mAh battery at Rs 5,999: Check details

For the same price, you will get the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It features Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC and 48-megapixel rear camera setup. On the purchase of this device, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 14,200 off on exchange. You can also go for the standard Xiaomi Redmi K20 phone, which will cost Rs 19,999, as per the site. You can also get up to Rs 16,200 off on the exchange of your old smartphone. This handset packs a Snapdragon 730 SoC. Also Read - Infinix Hot 9 Pro flash sale today on Flipkart at 12PM: Price, offers, specifications

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M31s Camera Review

If you are looking for a phone under Rs 15,000, then you can go for the Realme 6 phone. This budget device packs a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, a 4,300mAh battery, a 90Hz display, and a 30W fast charger. The Realme 6 smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999. The iQOO 3 is currently available with a price label of Rs 34,990. But, you can buy this device for Rs 31,990. On Flipkart, this price is valid on the prepaid transaction. The exchange offer is available on a pin code basis. Also Read - Realme C11 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, offers

The Oppo Reno 2F is also on sale and you can get it for Rs 17,990. For the same price, you will get 256GB storage and 6GB RAM model, which sounds great. The key highlights of this Oppo phone are a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, quad rear camera setup, 4,000mAh battery, 6.5-inch AMOLED display, pop-up camera, and more. You will get up to Rs 14,200 off on the exchange of your old phone.