Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale from December 26: Deals on Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, Realme 2 Pro, Honor 9N, and more

As Flipkart prepares to wrap up its Best of Season Sale, which ends on December 24, the company has silently announced another sale. The Indian e-commerce giant will be hosting another edition of Mobiles Bonanza Sale from December 26 to December 29. The Walmart owned company says that this is the last “call of 2018 to get your dream phone at a super-low price.”

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza 2018: Consumer’s Choice Awards

Before we get to the deals, Flipkart is also running polls where customers will be able to choose their own best smartphones of 2018. Called Consumer’s Choice Awards 2018, those shopping on Flipkart will be able to choose from following categories: Best All-Rounder Smartphone, Best Looking Smartphone, Best Camera Phone, Best Battery Smartphone and Best Smartphone in each Price Range. If you bought a smartphone from Flipkart in 2018 then this is a good opportunity to vote for that devices. In the meantime, also checkout BGR India Awards 2018 for best affordable smartphones and most innovative smartphones of this year.

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza 2018: Top deals you need to know

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 starting at Rs 8,999

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, which was launched early this year as a Flipkart exclusive, has become one of the best-selling devices in the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment. The smartphone has seen multiple price cuts because of the launch of Zenfone Max Pro M2 and will be available at a starting price of Rs 8,999 during the Mobile Bonanza Sale. In addition, Flipkart will also be offering exchange offers, purchase buyback guarantee and smartphone secure solution starting at Rs 99 and no cost EMI.

In terms of specifications, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 636 SoC, 3GB or 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB internal storage. The 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants feature dual rear camera setup comprising of 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors while the 6GB RAM variant gets a combination of 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel setup. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter on the 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants while the 6GB RAM variant gets a 16-megapixel camera. It runs Android Oreo and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme 2 Pro starting at Rs 12,990

During the Mobiles Bonanza Sale, Flipkart is offering the Realme 2 Pro at a starting price of Rs 12,990. The smartphone was launched at a starting price of Rs 13,990 and after discount, it is one of the cheapest device with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset. The smartphone is being dubbed as best all-rounder under Rs 15,000 by the ecommerce platform.

The Realme 2 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display and waterdrop-style notch that will be on upcoming OnePlus 6T as well. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC anc can be configured with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone also gets dual rear camera setup with 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs Android Oreo and is backed by a 4,230mAh battery.

Nokia 5.1 Plus at Rs 9,999

Nokia 5.1 Plus is the smartphone one should look at if they want timely software updates and access to stock Android on their device. During the Mobiles Bonanza sale, Flipkart is offering the smartphone for Rs 9,999, which is same as the price seen during Big Shopping Days sale.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus features a metal and glass design making it one of the most premium devices in this segment. It has a 5.8-inch notched HD+ display, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and uses MediaTek Helio P60 chipset. It features dual 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The Android One device runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is backed by a 3,060mAh battery.

Honor 9N starting at Rs 8,999

Honor 9N has become a constant fixture at every sale on Flipkart. The smartphone was launched a few months back and has received multiple price cuts and during Mobiles Bonanza sale, it will be available at a starting price of Rs 8,999.

The Honor 9N features a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display, Kirin 659 SoC, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It features dual 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear camera system and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo and is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. The smartphone is available in midnight black and sapphire blue color.

Asus Zenfone Max M2 and Zenfone Max Pro M2

Flipkart will also offer the Zenfone Max M2 and Zenfone Max Pro M2 during its Mobiles Bonanza sale starting December 26. The Asus Zenfone Max M2 is a budget smartphone available at a starting price of Rs 9,999 while Zenfone Max Pro M2 is a powerful variant starting at Rs 12,999.

Other Deals

Apart from these major deals, Flipkart will be offering the Galaxy On6 and Galaxy On8 from Samsung at Rs 9,990 and Rs 12,990 respectively. The Asus Zenfone Lite L1 will be available for Rs 4,999 while Realme C1, Realme 2 and Motorola One Power will retail for Rs 7,499, Rs 9,499 and Rs 14,999 respectively. There are also deals on Nokia 6.1 Plus, Honor 7S and Apple iPhones during the Mobiles Bonanza sale.