Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale ends tonight. If you are still looking to buy a new smartphone then you are not out of luck. The sale offers 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank Credit and Debit cards. There is also extra Rs 250 off on EMI transactions. Here are top smartphone deals that you should not miss out:

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

With the Zenfone Max Pro M1, Asus managed to create a mark in India’s smartphone market. The smartphone is available at its lowest price ever on Flipkart. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 8,499. You get a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 636 SoC, dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 runs Android Pie and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Honor 9N

Honor 9N is also available at its lowest price yet on Flipkart. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 8,999. The Honor 9N sports a 5.84-inch display and uses Huawei’s own Kirin 659 SoC. It has a dual 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear camera system and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo and is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Realme C2 sale

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Realme C2 are available via sale. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is available starting at Rs 13,999. The Realme C2 is available for Rs 5,999.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Xiaomi Poco F1

Xiaomi Poco F1 is available with additional up to Rs 3,000 off on exchange. After exchange and bank offer, the Poco F1 is available from RS 16,499. It features Snapdragon 845 mobile platform, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. There is dual 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel rear cameras and a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone comes with a 6.18-inch display is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Other smartphone deals

During Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale, Honor 20i is available for Rs 14,999. Nokia 6.1 is now available at Rs 6,999 while Galaxy A50 is available for Rs 18,490. Apple iPhone X is available for Rs 66,499. Oppo F11 Pro is available on Flipkart for Rs 20,990. Vivo V15 is available at Rs 19,990.