Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale ends tonight: Check out these deals on Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, Honor 9N and others

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale ends tonight but there are still plenty of discounts to choose from on smartphones. Here is a look at top last minute deals you should not miss.

  Published: June 21, 2019 2:34 PM IST
The Xiaomi Poco F1 sports a large 6.18-inch full-HD+ screen, complete with a large iPhone X-like notch.

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale ends tonight. If you are still looking to buy a new smartphone then you are not out of luck. The sale offers 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank Credit and Debit cards. There is also extra Rs 250 off on EMI transactions. Here are top smartphone deals that you should not miss out:

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

With the Zenfone Max Pro M1, Asus managed to create a mark in India’s smartphone market. The smartphone is available at its lowest price ever on Flipkart. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 8,499. You get a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 636 SoC, dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 runs Android Pie and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in June 2019: Galaxy M40, Honor 20i, Poco F1, Oppo K1 and more

Honor 9N

Honor 9N is also available at its lowest price yet on Flipkart. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 8,999. The Honor 9N sports a 5.84-inch display and uses Huawei’s own Kirin 659 SoC. It has a dual 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear camera system and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo and is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Realme C2 sale

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Realme C2 are available via sale. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is available starting at Rs 13,999. The Realme C2 is available for Rs 5,999.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Xiaomi Poco F1

Xiaomi Poco F1 is available with additional up to Rs 3,000 off on exchange. After exchange and bank offer, the Poco F1 is available from RS 16,499. It features Snapdragon 845 mobile platform, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. There is dual 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel rear cameras and a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone comes with a 6.18-inch display is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Best mobile phones with 8GB RAM to buy in June 2019: Asus 6Z, Nubia Red Magic 3, OnePlus 7 and more

Other smartphone deals

During Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale, Honor 20i is available for Rs 14,999. Nokia 6.1 is now available at Rs 6,999 while Galaxy A50 is available for Rs 18,490. Apple iPhone X is available for Rs 66,499. Oppo F11 Pro is available on Flipkart for Rs 20,990. Vivo V15 is available at Rs 19,990.

Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone X

5

95390

iOS 11
A11 Bionic 64-bit chipset with M11 motion coprocessor
dual 12MP camera f/1.8 and f/2.8 apertures with dual OIS
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1)

Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1)

2.67

10999

Android Oreo
Snapdragon 636 octa-core SoC
Dual Cameras - 13MP + 5MP
Honor 9N

Honor 9N

11999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Kirin 659 SoC Octa-Core CPU
Dual 13MP + 2MP sensor, LED Flash
  • Published Date: June 21, 2019 2:34 PM IST

