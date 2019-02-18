Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale starts February 19: Deals on Realme 2 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and more

Flipkart has announced Mobiles Bonanza sale, a five day sale offering attractive discounts on some of the best-selling smartphones on its platform. During the five day sale, which starts on February 19, Flipkart has revealed that customers will be able to avail 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank Credit and Debit cards in addition to standard discount offered on major smartphone models. The Walmart-owned Indian ecommerce giant is offering never seen before price on models like the Realme 2 Pro during the sale. There are also discounts on Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, Vivo V9 Pro and others. Here is a look at top deals available during Mobiles Bonanza Sale:

Realme 2 Pro starting at Rs 11,990

Realme 2 Pro recently received a permanent price cut of Rs 1,000 and during the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale, it will be available with additional Rs 1,000 off. The smartphone, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, will be available at a starting price of Rs 11,990 for the base model with 4GB RAM. There will be up to Rs 11,950 off on exchange and customers can avail EMI starting from Rs 432 per month.

In terms of features, the Realme 2 Pro is equipped with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display and a waterdrop-style notch. It is among the cheapest smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and there is option for up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. On the back, there is a dual rear camera setup with 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter sits at the front. It runs Android Oreo and is backed by a 4,230mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro at Rs 12,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro was launched in India in December at a retail price of Rs 13,999. Flipkart has now announced a discount of Rs 1,000 for the mobile, which will now be available at a price of Rs 12,999. The discount comes after Xiaomi confirmed that it will launch the Redmi Note 7 in India on February 28.

To recall, the Redmi Note 6 Pro was introduced as an incremental update. It features a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display with a notch and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. It sports dual rear camera setup on the front as well as rear. It runs MIUI 10 based on Android Oreo and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. It comes in four finishes – red, blue, black and rose gold.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 starting at Rs 8,499

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 has become one of the best selling smartphone for the Taiwanese company in India. The smartphone has received multiple price cuts since launch and is now available for Rs 8,499. The price is after a discount of Rs 2,500 from its launch price. It sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 636 SoC, 3GB or 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB internal storage. It features dual rear camera setup and the setup changes depending on the model you purchase. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter on the 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants while the 6GB RAM variant gets a 16-megapixel camera. It runs Android Oreo and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 at Rs 11,999

The Zenfone Max Pro M2, which was launched as the successor to Zenfone Max Pro M1, will be available for Rs 11,999 during the five day sale. It offers a 6.26-inch display and is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC. There are three storage variants – 3GB or 4GB or 6GB of RAM and option for 32GB or 64GB storage. There is dual rear camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel setup and at the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs Android Oreo and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Vivo V9 Pro with 4GB RAM at Rs 12,490

The 4GB RAM variant of Vivo V9 Pro was recently available for Rs 13,990 and during the Mobiles Bonanza sale, the smartphone is being discounted further to Rs 12,490. The Vivo V9 Pro features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 mobile platform. Vivo has equipped the device with a dual rear camera setup that pairs a 13-megapixel main camera with a 2-megapixel secondary camera. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and the smartphone is backed by a 3,260mAh battery.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

Other Deals

Xiaomi Poco F1 will be available at a starting price of Rs 17,999 during the five days sale. Honor 9N will be available for Rs 8,499 while Realme C1 (2019) will be available at a starting price of Rs 7,499. Motorola One Power is priced at Rs 13,999 while Nokia 5.1 Plus will be available for Rs 8,999. The Galaxy S8 is priced at Rs 30,990 during the sale while Oppo F9 Pro is expected to be available for Rs 21,990. Flipkart says deals on Apple iPhone will be revealed soon.