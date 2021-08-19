Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Deals and discounts on iPhone 12 mini, Pixel 4a, and more

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale has begun on August 19 and as usual, it brings deals and discounts on leading smartphone brands. As part of the sale, the e-retailer has listed offers iPhone 12 mini, Asus ROG Phone 3, Pixel 4a, Poco M3, among other smartphones. There are exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and a 5 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank cards. Besides these, Flipkart brings prepaid discount offers on Apple, Realme, Oppo smartphones. The five-day Mobiles Bonanza sale will run till August 23. Also Read - 5 Best free Android games to play this summer

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale discounts on iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Pro, Asus ROG Phone 3, Pixel 4a, and more

Flipkart has put up a dedicated microsite to host the Mobiles Bonanza sale. During the sale, customers will be able to grab iPhone 12 mini starting at Rs 59,999, down from the original price of Rs 69,900. The iPhone 11 Pro will be available at an offer price of Rs 74,999 (for the regular variant). Asus ROG Phone 3 gaming phone can be availed at Rs 39,999 as against the original price of Rs 46,999. For camera enthusiasts, Pixel 4a can be a good pick at Rs 31,999, the phone bundles exchange offer of up to Rs 15,000. Also Read - Pixel 5a vs Pixel 4a: What has Google changed to justify an upgrade?

There are offers listed on mid-range and budget phones as well. Samsung Galaxy F41 is listed at Rs 14,999, and Moto G60 at Rs 16,999. As for the budget smartphones, the Poco M3 can be picked at Rs 10,499 for the base variant. Redmi Note 9 is listed at Rs 11,999, while the Realme Narzo 30A is available from Rs 9,499. Also Read - World Photography Day: Best camera smartphones you can buy in India in 2021

As mentioned earlier, Flipkart is providing prepaid discounts as well. The offer is available on iPhone 12, Oppo F19, Realme C20. The discount can be availed using a prepaid payment method. There are exchange discounts on several Vivo phones too like the flagship Vivo X60 series (Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro Plus), Vivo V21, to name a few. The mobile sale will continue till August 23.